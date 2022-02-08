Human Rights: Malami indicts judiciary over delayed rulings on high profile cases, by Tajudeen Balogun

The Nigerian Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has absolved the executive from delay in some high-profiled political cases in the country, alleging that the judiciary is culpable of the indiscretion.

Malami made the indictment Monday evening while answering questions on private a television station – Channels’ interview programme, “Politics Today”, monitored in Lagos by The Eagleonline.’

When asked about the country’s human rights score, Malami who insisted that Nigeria is well rated higher among the comity of nation, maintained that the executive hands are cleaned, given the longer time the judiciary spends on trials and making adjudication on some sensitive and high-profile suits.

He said despite this lapse, the executive has taken legislative steps and measures to ensure speedy hearing and ruling on some of the political cases that have been pending in various courts across the country.

When asked why the Federal Government FG has failed to take a drastic step on the allegation of misconduct against the former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, in his relationship with the popular cybercrime fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, in his alleged $1.1 million fraudulent deal, the AGF replied that the case involing the suspended Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) has both local and international jurisdictions, citing United Arab Emirate (UAE), United States (US) and Nigeria as relevant parties.

Following this, Malami who admitted that prima facie – substantial grounds to prosecute had been since established against Kiyari, confirmed that if requested, Nigeria would not hesitate to extradite the indicted senior police officer.

He restated that the multiple jurisdictions in Kiyari’s case were the main factor causing delay for the FG to take a crucial step on his matter.

Malami who was also asked about the update on allegations against the sacked Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu said the former anti-graft head’s matter was still a “work in progress” as the components involved in his sack saga require thorough investigation.

He cautioned that the relevant public agencies should be allowed to carry out and conclude their invesitigations, after which the executive will take its final decision, restating that this was the factor that makes the story to be work in progress.

Responding on the trials of both the Biafra and Oodu’a nations’ agitators and campaigners – Nnmadi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho respectively, Malami said Igboho’s detention and prosecution were of international dimension, therefore, there was no hope of any political resolution.

On IPOB trial, Malami asserted his trial was evidence that the law is “taking its natural cause”.

Malami also defended that the FG has taken appreciative steps to support the clamour for restruscturing.

On the amended Electoral Act, President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay to assent the bill, and 2023 general elections, Malami stated that he had no details on the amended Act as the copy has just been dropped in his office Monday evening, yet, pledged that he would always discharge his duties as the first Law officer in the country and as demanded by the constitution.

The Minister who also responded to the question on allegation of political witch hunting made last week by former Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, exonerated Buhari’s administration, still, stressed that the APC chieftain’s claim could not be confirmed, but at the same time, could not be dismissed, promising after due investigation, justice would be done to all parties.