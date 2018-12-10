Human Rights Day: Army pledges commitment to defend human dignity

The Nigerian Army has re-committed its commitment to defend human dignity and advance the cause of freedom of Nigerians throughout the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the pledge on Monday in a message to mark the 2018 “International Human Rights Day”.

NAN reports that the day is observed every year on December 10.

Buratai emphasised that the army firmly believe that the promotion and protection of human rights were “essential component of military operations”.

He, however, noted with regret the situation in some areas in the North Eastern States of of the country, “where heinous acts of terrorism continue to be perpetuated by Boko Haram terrorists”.

He said: “We firmly embrace the idea and the message behind the International Human Rights Day and we are committed to doing our part to spread awareness and support for human rights every day.

“On this day, I recommit the Nigerian Army to supporting the brave officers, men and women who are working daily to defend human dignity and advance the cause of freedom of Nigerians across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.”

While he paid tribute to the officers and men, who had paid the supreme sacrifice in the pursuit of human rights for people in the North East, he said the “resurgent acts of terrorism challenges the rights that we celebrate today”.

He, however, said he believe that freedom, including the right to live without fear would triumph eventually over terrorism, adding that the army remain committed to working toward that end.

The army chief appreciated the support and partnerships from local and International Non-Government Organisations in the effort to defend human dignity.

He said: “I specifically note the support of the National Human Rights Commission.

“Its human rights training programme for military personnel and its Nigerian Military Human Rights Dialogue initiative have largely enhanced the human rights awareness and education of our personnel.

“I am also thankful for our partnerships with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the International Red Cross and Crescent as well as Nigerian Bar Association.”

NAN reports that the day commemorates that day in 1948 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The formal inception of Human Rights Day dates from 1950, after the Assembly passed resolution 423 (V) inviting all States and interested organizations to adopt 10 December of each year as Human Rights Day.

When the General Assembly adopted the Declaration, with 48 states in favour and eight abstentions, it was proclaimed as a “common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations”, towards which individuals and societies should “strive by progressive measures, national and international, to secure their universal and effective recognition and observance”.