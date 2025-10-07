Human error responsible for Abuja-Kaduna train accident — Opeifa

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, has blamed the Abuja-Kaduna train accident on “human error”.

The Managing Director spoke on the accident, which occurred on August 16, 2025, on a Channels Television programme: “The Morning Brief,” on Monday.

Opeifa said: “On the accident, we discovered that there was human error.

“Somebody just went at the wrong speed and bursted the point.

“We have the caution order; it is the point where the train changes lanes.

“The speed was too much.”

Also Read

When asked to provide details of the exact speed limit a train is meant to go, Opeifa replied: “I wouldn’t want to go into that.

“After bursting the point, the people started calling us, asking when we would resume operations.

“What they expected from us was for them to just get them back the next day.”