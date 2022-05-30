Hull City make transfer approach for Nigerian winger

Hull City is attempting to reach a transfer agreement with Trabzonspor winger, Anthony Nwakaeme, according to Turkish publication Haber 7.

The Tigers survived the drop from the Championship in 2021-22 to secure their second tier status for another season.

And the club is now pressing ahead with their plans to strengthen the playing squad significantly.

It is the first summer transfer window under the custodianship of Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali, who purchased the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit from the Allam Family back in January, and he’s ready to back head coach Shota Arveladze with what he needs.

And the pair are set to use their knowledge of football in Ilicali’s home nation to acquire the services of Nwakaeme, who is out of contract at his current club this summer.

The 33-year-old won the Turkish Super Lig with Trabzonspor this past season and he played his part significantly, scoring 13 times and notching 10 assists in 30 outings.

Per the aforementioned report, Nwakaeme is said to have rejected Trabzonspor’s contract offer, making him a free agent this summer – the Nigerian’s agent though is ‘considering’ an offer from Hull though, which would see the winger paid €2.5 million a year in wages, which equates to nearly £41,000 per week.