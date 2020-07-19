Huddersfield Town have sacked manager Danny Cowley and assistant Nicky Cowley despite the club all but securing its Championship survival by beating West Brom on Friday night.

That result left the Terriers three points above the relegation zone with one match to play but their superior goal difference effectively left them safe.

But it wasn’t enough to spare the Cowley brothers the sack with the club saying they have “a different vision for the way we operate the club, and how our ambitions can be achieved.”

Having taken Lincoln City up to League One following two promotions in three seasons, Cowley was appointed Huddersfield manager with the club in the relegation zone in September last year.

He won the Championship’s Manager of the Month award in October following a run of six matches unbeaten but Huddersfield couldn’t pull away from relegation danger.

Two wins and three draws since the restart proved sufficient to stave off the threat of back-to-back relegations but the Cowley brothers will depart the club with immediate effect.

The club statement specified they aren’t looking for applications for the vacant position suggesting that Cowley’s successor has been chosen already.

Chairman Phil Hodgkinson said: “I would like to place my thanks on record to Danny and Nicky for their hard work and dedication towards securing the Club’s place in the Sky Bet Championship for next season.

“That was the clear priority when they were appointed in September and we are very grateful that has been achieved.

“We all wish Danny and Nicky all the best for the future and they leave with my best wishes in their future endeavours.

“However, we have made this decision in the belief that, in the long term, it is in the best interests of the Club as we move forward.

“We have a different vision for the way we operate the Club, and how our ambitions can be achieved.”

The decision left Huddersfield fans fuming with a number taking to Twitter to express their disgust.