Huawei announces US$200,000 contest for innovative app developers in Africa

Huawei, the global tech giant, has announced the 2021 Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest (Apps UP), a premier global contest for mobile application developers.

The competition aims to attract established and emerging talent in the application development space, and showcase their efforts in creating seamless, smart, and innovative digital experiences that contribute to a digital, intelligent world.

Developers can submit their participations until 5thSeptember 2021.

Why participate?

For participants, the 2021 Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest (Apps UP) will allow them to join a rich community of 4.5 million registered developers from around the world, as well as 50 industry experts who will form the panel of judges for the competition.

Winners of the contest will also have their apps featured on HUAWEI AppGallery, bringing them instant access to a pool of more than 700 million Huawei mobile device users.

Participants will learn more about HMS Core, a powerful ecosystem that enables developers to create smooth user experiences and supports implementing safe and seamless features such as secure sign-in, in-app payments and downloads, ad placement, alerts, real-time positioning, and cloud backup.

In addition, developers will establish credibility by receiving certificates upon completing a series of workshops, training modules, and online courses on the contest website.

“So far, the competition has received over 115 entries from the Middle East and Africa with innovative solutions from categories such as lifestyle, gaming, productivity tools, and social. Developers can learn more about the contest by attending live interactive sessions hosted on Huawei Mobile Services’ YouTube page,” the company said in a statement.

With the recent introduction of HMS Core 6.0 that addresses pain points and provides developers with Huawei’s advanced technologies in media, graphics, telecommunications, and other fields, creators can now enjoy features such as volumetric fog, an enhanced AI-powered networking kit, AV Pipeline Kit, and a 3D Modelling Kit that offers AI-based capabilities.

The categories and the prizes

Apps UP 2021 features a total reward purse of US$200,000 in cash for each of the five participating regions, with individual prize amounts ranging from US$3,000 to US$15,000.

In addition to the cash prizes, developers will uncover valuable benefits such as development tools and workshops, support and mentorship from Huawei experts, and the opportunity for winning apps to be featured on HUAWEI AppGallery.

Contestants can enter individually or as part of a team of up to three members across eight categories. These include Best App, Best Game, Best Social Impact App, Excellent Student Award, Tech Women’s Award, Best HMS Core Innovation Award, Honorable Mention, and All-Scenario Coverage Award.

How to participate?

Developers wishing to participate will have to register or sign in to the HUAWEI DEVELOPERS website with a valid HUAWEI ID to submit their work in ZIP or RAR format not exceeding 200 MB by 5th September 2021. Winners will be announced in October 2021, following a combination of public voting and a review by judges who are industry leaders from each region.

Developers can enter multiple categories. To register and learn more about the Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest (Apps UP) please email [email protected] or visit: https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/activity/detail/201622721003446722