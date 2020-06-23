The sprawling complex of HS Media Group in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos has been a beehive of activities in recent weeks.

Pre-production has commenced for MTN YelloStar, a musical talent nurturing concept produced by Afrinolly Creative Hub, which comes on stream soon.

The studios are also currently hosting the production of Season 2 of popular TV reality programme, Justice Court, produced by Avonix Nigeria Limited.

Season 1 of the TV series, which is aimed at amicable dispute resolution, was also recorded and produced at the premises of HS Media Group.

According to the President/CEO of HS Media Group, Taye Ige, there are many more exciting productions lined up by the group and partner companies.

The complex, which boosts of five en-suite studios, hosted the live production and broadcast of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, delivering 52 matches on the network of the Nigerian Television Authority.

This process included terminal of signals at the HS Media studios, transmission to NTA stations, studio analyses and other brand activations for each match.

Before then, HS Media studios provided a similar service to StarTimes during the transmission of Euro 2016 matches.

Six matches were transmitted every weekend on StarTimes.

HS Media Group’s flagship studio (Studio 1) is a 900 square metre space that can be converted into various sections to suit the purposes of each project.

Studios 2 and 3 each cover 165 square metres, while Studios 4 and 5 each has 55 square metres.

Ige said Nigerian and international producers no longer have to search too far for bespoke facilities for their production.

“We don’t just have the space but the best-of-the-range equipment to deliver world-class production,” he said. “What we have here will save the country so much in foreign exchange and boost the local economy.”

HS Media Group has several subsidiaries, including HotSports Nigeria Limited, which was founded in 1996.

The Group runs the longest running independent sports programme on Nigerian television, HotSports, every Saturday and has provided activations for leading brands around major continental and global sports events.