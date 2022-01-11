HP unveils new flexible digital devices, solutions

HP Inc. has unveiled new devices and solutions designed to enhance collaboration and “creation experiences’’ so as to allow flexibility – for people to work and create wherever they are.

A digital security firm Chain Reactions, said Tuesday that Hybrid work requires more than simply collaborating and working together. It challenges technology to provide the same experience no matter where people are, noting that workplaces are now wherever people want them to be, but the expectations of their work don’t change.

“Hybrid changed everything. We now have more freedom to be productive and creative from anywhere,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “Our hardware, software, and solutions innovations deliver the experiences needed to thrive in a hybrid world, providing the power to blend our most productive environments for work and creativity with our most inspired ideas” the firm stated.

“HP added exciting new features for better video conferencing experiences. People can now enhance their onscreen image to personalize how they show up in meetings with the Appearance Filter, while the myHP application provides a single dashboard to control and customize their PC experience – like applying video settings across their conferencing apps with a single click. HP has also made its advanced collaboration technology available across more of its portfolio, including the EliteBook 800 G9 Series PCs, EliteBook 1000 G9 Series PC, ZBook Firefly G9, and Z40c and Z34c G3 Curved Displays, and newest Elite Dragonfly PCs. From 5MP cameras with HP Auto Frame to AI-based noise reduction filters and dynamic voice leveling technology, HP Presence delivers a better way to be seen, be heard, and share ideas for people outside of the meeting room.

“Taking workforce collaboration to a whole new level, HP has expanded its portfolio of Elite Dragonfly devices, delivering on the customer demand for premium mobile devices when it comes to hybrid work. These devices drive progress towards increasing sustainability with recycled magnesium, aluminum, and ocean bound plastics.

“The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 with Windows 11 empowers mobile professionals to bring their best to every meeting. Still lighter than air at under 1kg and available in Slate Blue or Natural Silver, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is powered by 12th Gen Intel processors. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 features a 13.5” clamshell design, while giving users more screen with a taller 3:2 aspect screen ratio to keep them productive. Enhanced by HP Presence, the Elite Dragonfly delivers an exceptional collaboration experience with Audio by Bang & Olufsen and four discrete amps working together to create immersive sound, HP Dynamic Voice Leveling automatically optimizing voice clarity, and AI-based noise reduction 2.0 enhances audio so people can be heard even when wearing a mask. Equipped with intelligent charging, the battery learns work patterns to optimize power consumption. HP Wolf Security for Business provides a resilient defense against malware and hacking.

“Purpose-built for the mobile intensity of cloud-centric workstyles, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Enterprise is the world’s most advanced Chromebook for business. Delivering breakthrough collaboration experiences and security, the new premium Chromebook empowers business and cloud users with the simplicity of Chrome OS to collaborate, share and capture ideas.

“The HP E24m, E27m, and E34m Conferencing Monitors are the world’s most advanced conferencing monitor series that deliver the most authentic face-to-face meetings in your dedicated workspace. Present your best self on any call with a 5MP tiltable privacy webcam, improved lighting sensors, Windows Hello login, noise-cancelling mics, and front-firing speakers. Meeting over 200 quality benchmarks, these monitors are Zoom Certified so you can rest assured that you can be seen and heard with high-quality video and audio” the organization explianed .

It confirmed that for people looking for a sleek and easy-to-use conferencing experience, the HP M24 and M27 Webcam Monitors are ideal for connecting with friends and family or learning from home via a 5MP webcam, front-firing speakers, and noise-cancelling mics. Connect your device with just one USB-C® cable and get seamless connectivity to any Chromebook with Works with Chromebook certification.

“Every company needs their workforce to have improved productivity, collaboration, and security for how they work in a new hybrid world. Additional new Windows 11 devices created with this in mind include the HP Elite x360 1040 G9 and HP EliteBook 1040 G9 which push the limits of performance and lightness for mobile workers everywhere. Others include the HP EliteBook 800 G9 Series PCs which have been redesigned with an ultra slim chassis, a new 16:10 ratio screen, and a larger clickpad ratio, the HP EliteBook 600 G9 Series PCs, the powerful, easy to manage, and highly secure PCs that allow easy standardization into existing IT environments, while giving users the tools they need to work from almost anywhere; and the HP ProBook 400 G9 Series PCs which combine lightweight, upgradeable designs with commercial performance, security, and durability ideal for growing businesses.

“In today’s hybrid world, we have entered a world of multi-device experiences, constantly swapping one device for another while navigating quick bursts of creativity on the go to extended focus times at a desk. Creators in this new environment need digital solutions that are accessible, consistent, complementary, and continuous.

“This is where the HP ENVY Desktop PC comes in. It is the new expansive powerhouse for creatives, designed to be the central hub to help you learn, create, and manage every aspect of modern life. The device keeps up as your creative skills grow with Windows 11, up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti graphics, along with one touch tool-less expandability for easy upgradeability.

“Next is the HP Z2 Mini G9, the world’s most powerful mini workstation, which brings high performance that’s packed into a new versatile, contemporary design. Architects and graphic designers in need of a device small enough to fit space-constrained environments no longer need to sacrifice performance. The Z2 Mini G9 comes equipped with low-profile NVIDIA RTX™ professional graphics, combined with next-gen Intel® Core™ processors, including K-Series, for seamless transitions between multiple applications for design, rendering, and simulation and the ability to power 2D to 3D workflows.

“Another is the HP Z40c G3 and HP Z34c G3 Curved Displays, designed for creators and power users who want to replace their dual monitor setup with one large, immersive, and color accurate display. The HP Z40c G3 Curved Display, the world’s largest conferencing monitor with an integrated 4K webcam, lets you see every detail on a sharp 5K:2K 40” screen with a high aspect ratio, critical pixel density, and get a seamless and fast connection with Thunderbolt 3 – enough to charge two PCs at once. When creators are working on multiple devices, files, and projects at once, HP Device Bridge 2.0 brings uninterrupted creativity to your workstream. Connect both the Z2 Mini and Firefly – or any Windows® or Mac® devices – to either display and simultaneously work with the ability to drag and drop files between the two computers effortlessly.

“Additional new devices and accessories for creators include the ZBook Firefly 14 G9, HP’s most mobile ZBook workstation, and ZBook Firefly 16 G9 which brings professional-level performance, an AI-enhancing webcam, and a 16:10 color-accurate HP DreamColor display to a truly sleek and light mobile workstation. Also Designed for creators by creators is the new HP ENVY 27- inch All-in-One Desktop PC which lets you be at your best when you create, connect, and collaborate. A smaller but equally powerful version of the recently announced 34-inch model – this 27-inch 4K version features true-to-life color, powerful performance, and a detachable magnetic camera” Chain Reactions indicated.