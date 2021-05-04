RelatedPosts No Content Available

Hewlett Packard Inc. has announced the extension of its HP Amplify™ , a first-of-its kind global channel programme, to its more than 1350 online pure players, omnichannel, and brick and mortar retail partners.

Launched in the fall of 2020 to commercial partners, the powerful new partner program, built on a single, integrated structure provides the insights, capabilities and collaboration tools needed to drive digital transformation and growth as consumer buying behaviours continue to evolve.

HP says it will begin to transition retail partners to the HP Amplify programme beginning from August 2, 2021 and continue through the calendar year.

Built on a simplified and easy-to-navigate structure with two distinct retail tracks (Synergy and Power including Power CDR Retail targeted at retail sub-distributors), HP Amplify is designed from the ground up to turn data analytics into insights that spark new strategies, steer innovation and reward partners for performance, collaboration and capabilities while accelerating digital transformation with insights, building a data-driven culture and augmenting common knowledge with collaboration tools.

“HP Amplify not only makes it easier for retail partners to do business with HP, it provides a clear path, built on a proven framework, to transform their business for today while enabling long-term sustained growth in the future,” said Bradley Pulford, Managing Director, HP Inc. Africa.

“Together with our partner community we are reinventing how consumers experience our products and services, by investing in our shared capabilities while developing new areas of strength to remain competitive.”

Spurred by rising demand for work, learn and entertain at home products accelerated by the pandemic, the retail industry has experienced an accelerated pace of change.

According to Pulford, capitalizing on the momentum of transformational experiences will be critical to building and maintaining the flexibility that is demanded of doing business today. For the foreseeable future, changes in consumer behaviour will have a greater impact on value in retail than any other single factor.

While in-store traffic decreased, e-commerce sales grew by more than 27 percent in 2020, and is expected to account for 40 percent of total sales for consumer-packaged goods by 2025. Trends such as hybrid work, the emergence of the prosumer and continued e-commerce growth are making collaborative partnerships in the retail industry more essential than ever.

With the introduction of HP Amplify, HP is empowering retailers to capitalize on these shifts, arming partners to deliver superior customer experiences and drive future growth, the company said in a statement.

“Customers are requesting a closer and more personalized relationship with brands,” Pulford said. “We will increase our common knowledge of the consumption patterns using data analytics in order to redesign the customer journey, improving experiences online and in-store through HP’s Amplify for Retail program.”

HP Amplify offers a common platform designed to enable progressive go-to-market strategies focused on three core pillars: performance, capabilities, and collaboration. Building on the success of the HP Amplify framework while addressing unique needs of retailers, the new programme rewards partners for a variety of performance indicators tied to portfolio sell through and revenue.

A structured compensation framework, sales boosters, and other tools help retail partners to assess performance and actions providing clear indicators of success.

Beyond sales revenue alone, HP Amplify measures rewards based on new capabilities such as driving data insights, service models, consistent online and in-store experiences. Strengthening and developing of new capabilities are supported by online digital assessments and recommendations based on core capabilities, consumer trends, benchmarking, and best practices.

HP Amplify rewards partners who invest in the capabilities to compete – and win – in a world dominated by e-commerce and digital-led customer journeys.