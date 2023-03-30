How Yul Edochie’s 16-year-old first son, Kambilichukwu, died

Details have emerged on how Kambilichukwu, the first son of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, died.

The 16-year-old was the first son, but second child of the actor and producer with his estranged first wife, May.

According to Vanguard News, Kambilichukwu fell unconscious in school and was rushed to the hospital on Thursday.

The highly revered newspaper is reporting that he became unconscious while playing football with his school mates.

He was said to have been rushed to a Mother and Child Hospital after suffering the seizure but he could not be revived.

On what transpired before the incident, Vanguard News was told that Kambilichukwu had just finished writing an examination before he went to play football.

The sources told the credible newspaper that he read virtually throughout the night until the morning of the examination.

He turned 16 some months back and was celebrated by both Yul and May.