How Yul Edochie leads other celebrities, politicians who dominate social media lately     

Some Nollywood artistes, celebrities, as well as politicians dominated the internet space owing to one event or the other the revolved around them.

Perhaps, the most trending among them was the Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie – the news about he getting married to a second wife.

Following this, the actor has engaged in a somewhat self-appraisal, saying he is the “most talked about man on the planet.”

While keeping tab on weekly trends, reports that former Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike’s birthday subsequently got the internet buzzing on May 1, when she made a post on her 30th birthday.

Some social media users went online to analyze how the former BBN housemate had revealed three different ages to her fans.

A social media user, @Afrovii wrote, “Maria is really funny. She has revealed 3 different ages. Her BBNaija age, the age they mistakenly put on her passport and her new age. She just needs to be consistent with whichever story it is she’s telling.”

Another user, who said she is 32-years-old, claimed that Maria was her senior in secondary school but Maria responded saying, “I am me and you are you. Thank you but don’t forget I’m still your senior maybe not in age.”

May 1 was also a day to celebrate Workers’ Day in the country.

On the same day, Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham was congratulated by her fans after she shared a picture insinuating that she is expecting a baby with her husband.

On Monday, the Sallah celebration trended with Muslims posting georgeous pictures of themselves on social media platforms adorning their outfits at different praying grounds.

The Place Restaurant also found itself in the middle of the Twitter saga after some users made a series of food poisoning allegations against the Ikeja branch of the organization.

The whole controversy began after a user identified as @gyosmenn noted that another user identified as Chinwe had allegedly died from food poisoning after eating at the restaurant.

The Twitter user was later accused of sharing false information when other users said they had been eating at the same restaurant and had no report of food poisoning.

On Tuesday, Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji, celebrated her 43rd birthday. Nigerian comedian, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Macaroni, also celebrated his 29th birthday with fans and well wishers.

Macaroni was seen in a post where he offered to pay for a fan’s rehabilitation, skills acquisition and schooling, as a way of celebrating his birthday.

On the same day, veteran actor, Jide Kosoko on his Instagram page, announced the birth of his grandchild from one of his daughters, Bidemi Kosoko, who is also an actress.

“A big congratulations to the Kosoko and Bankole Family, as Abidek gave birth to baby girl this morning. An addition to my grand children. Join me in thanking God and prayer for mother never to witness after birth sickness. Thank you my people.” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Nigerian Netflix series, Blood Sisters, became the most talked about movie of the week after its premiere.

Nollywood actors such as Kate Henshaw, Ramsey Noah, Gabriel Afolayan, Nancy Isime, and others appeared in the suspenseful thriller.

Blood Sisters follows the lives of best friends, Sarah (Ini Dima-Okojie), and Kemi (Nancy Isime), who become fugitives after Sarah’s abusive fiancé, Kola (Deyemi Okanlawon) disappears mysteriously just before the wedding ceremony.

Speaking on the four-part thriller, viewers took to Twitter to applaud the actors for their performance in the series.

Big Brother Naija former housemates, Tega Dominic and Sammie Jacob-Alifa, also came for themselves on Twitter when the later accused the former of stealing a piece of chicken in the Big Brother house.

Tega called out Sammie after a video circulated where she was accused of stealing his piece of chicken while they were in the house.

Sammie subsequently doused the tension saying that it was an old video which was also edited.

According to him, it is all “bants” as Tega is his friend and not a thief as misinterpreted by the video.

On Thursday, Nigerians remembered former President Umaru Yar’Adua, who died on May 5, 2010.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, in a statement posted on his Facebook wall, described Yar’adua as a patriot, a selfless leader and a peacemaker who governed Nigeria with “sincerity and passion for the people.

“President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua is no longer with us today, but his strides in public life continue to testify for him and keep his memory alive.”

On Friday, Nigerian businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, was called out on social media after she described as alarming the rate at which most Lekki-based married women cheat on their husbands.

“The way some married women cheat on their husbands especially in Lekki is alarming. How can a married woman be romancing a co-worker at work, na wa o,” she posted on her instagram page.

One of her followers, @moses_genesis1, commented on the post, saying, “coming from someone who gave birth to children from different men.”

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, was also reprimanded after exposing her underwear while doing a somersault at a playground with kids around.

She subsequently responded to the trolls saying, “If you like ZOOM ZOOM ZOOOO THE ONE THING YOU WILL SEE IS A VERY CLEAN *. it smells nice tooo but such a shame y’all cant smell it. Even if you see it self you can’t TOUCH IT, no be juju be that.”

On Saturday, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) kicked off with an open night gala as one of the activities lined up for the eight-day event.

The event will formally flag-off the series of activities preceding the award night slated for May 14.

Nigerian artiste, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, was also celebrated on various social media platforms after winning the Best African Artiste Award at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Commending the winner, the organisers on their Twitter handle, said, “Congratulations to @wizkidayo for winning the Best African Artiste Award at this year’s #VGMA23.”

A Twitter user, Jeff, congratulated the artiste when he wrote, “Wizkid won the best African artist award at the #VGMA23, another Big W for Wizkid Fc. The most awarded African artist of all time …Big Wiz.”

Nigerian artiste, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, also trended following the release of his song, “Buga”, where he featured Augustine Miles Kelechi, known as Tekno.

The song “Buga” had been topping the charts since it was released and had also been trending on social media platforms with #BugaChallenge where fans are seen dancing to the song.

A Twitter user, @SirDavidBent, wrote, “Kizz Daniel just knows his way around Afrobeats: Write a song with catchy lyrics, create a slang from that same song and create a dance step that everyone can vibe to. He did this easily with Buga. A rare talent.”

NAN