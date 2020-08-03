RelatedPosts No Content Available

Rahama Indimi, wife of Mohammed Babangida and estranged daughter-in-law of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, had been found to have edited out the children of her ex-husband’s second wife in a group photograph with the former Military President while celebrating Eid with all his grandchildren.

Indimi posted the manipulated image on her Instagram handle: @Rahma_YI, with the caption: “Barka da Sallah from mine to yours.”

She was, however, found to have carefully doctored the shot in such a way that only her own children with Mohammed featured in the photo with the former Military ruler.

However, Arewa Agenda has exclusively obtained the original photograph, where the two children of Mohammed’s new wife, Umma, were part of the authentic Sallah celebration image.

Recall that the 14-year old marriage between Mohammed, scion of the Babangida dynasty, and his first wife and mother of his four children, Rahama Indimi, had crashed in 2016 as a result of myriads of problems, according to multiple sources.

Rahama is the daughter of Maiduguri, Borno State-based billionaire, Mohammed Indimi, whose son is married to a daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In November 2018, Rahama had taken to Instagram to accuse her ex-husband of using money to secure the full custody of their children.

The billionaire’s daughter, who had her kids taken from her since separating from Mohammed, said she would continue to fight for their custody till her last breath.

After the divorce from his first wife, Mohammed had in October 2019 at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, venue of the 60th birthday party of Hajia Bola Shagaya, had for the first time stepped out of a major social event with his second wife, Umma.

They posed for photographs wilfully and stopped to greet virtually all the dignitaries at the party, with Mohammed gleefully doing the introductions.

Arewa Agenda (https://arewaagenda.com/) is a publication of Young Writers from Northern Nigeria towards Peaceful Coexistence and National Development through positive narratives.