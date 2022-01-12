How, why we arrested skit maker, D-General, three others in Lagos — NDLEA

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the early hours of Wednesday arrested a skit maker, Sunday Joshua, popularly known on social media as D-General, following the raid of a notorious drug joint at Orchid Estate, Lekki area of Lagos State.

This was revealed in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday.

Babafemi said acting on credible intelligence, narcotic officers stormed the drug joint in the estate, where three suspects were arrested with illicit drugs, including 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol and 1.5kilograms of cannabis sativa.

He said in the course of the operation, some persons, including the suspected dealer, ran away with bags suspected to contain exhibits.

A trail showed they ran into a house located at 2B, Saula Akinlolu Way, Orchid Estate, which is the residence of 22-year-old D-General.

The young men started to make noise to prevent a search.

The operatives introduced themselves as officers of the NDLEA and submitted themselves for search before entry.

This was done and a search was conducted.

The search led to the recovery of drug exhibits, including cannabis sativa, Tramadol 225mg, and some paraphernalia for drug use.

This was after the suspect had requested to record on video the search, which the officers out of sense of civility allowed.

The video trending on social media was the moment the suspect and his friends decided to disrupt the bid to conduct a search of the house.

Babafemi said in his confessional statement in custody, the suspect admitted ownership of the drugs recovered from his house.