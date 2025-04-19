How, where, when RCCG pastor and gospel artist Big B died

The Eagle Online has gleaned detailed information on how a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and prominent gospel artist, Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as Big B, died.

As earlier reported by The Eagle Online Nigeria, Big B passed on in the early hours of the day (Saturday) during a brief illness.

Sources close to him told The Eagle Online that he died in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State in the early hours of today.

He was said to have travelled to Ijebu Ode to attend a concert put together by the Anglican Church in the city.

According to available information, at the time he was supposed to go on stage, he told the organisers that he needed to take a rest as he was tired.

Since the concert was an all night affair, popularly called vigil in christendom, he was allowed to go get a nap in the hotel and then return to the venue.

Big B, the sources further revealed to The Eagle Online, was woken up after midnight to go for his performance.

However, on his way to the car, he was said to have slumped.

He died shortly after.

The Eagle Online learnt that the popular gospel artist had been battling with his weight and some underlining illness for some time.

Those who know him described him as a “humble, playful, and joyful Man of God, who always looks for what is best for everyone”.

He was said not to be after the money any time he was asked to perform at any function, but always after the souls that could be saved.

Big B’s family confirmed his death in an official statement issued on Saturday.

The statement describing the late singer as a “cherished father, husband, brother, and an esteemed figure in both the church and the music industry”, adding: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bolaji Olarewaju, affectionately known as ‘Big B’.

“Bolaji left us on Easter Saturday, 19th April 2025, after a brief illness.

“His departure leaves a void in our hearts that cannot be filled.

“Bolaji’s life was a testament to his passion for music, his unwavering faith, and his dedication to uplifting those around him.

“His legacy is not only in the melodies he created but also in the lives he touched and the unquantifiable joy he spread.

“We take solace in knowing that his absence with us is his presence with the Lord.”

Asking for privacy during this difficult time, the family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and promised to share funeral arrangements in due course, adding: “We are deeply grateful for the support we have received and ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers.”

Ordained as a minister of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), his music style was marked by energetic worship, humour, and a fusion of Yoruba rhythms with contemporary gospel, which made him a favourite on many worship platforms.

Born in Gbongan, Osun State and raised in Ibadan, Oyo State, he was the son of the late Reverend Sola Olanrewaju, a broadcaster and choir coordinator, who had a profound influence on his love for music.

He began his formal education at Subuola Nursery and Primary School in Ibadan, attended Loyola College briefly, and completed secondary school at Archbishop Tenison’s High School in London.

He later studied Estate Management at Kwara State Polytechnic and was pursuing a PhD at the time of his death.

He was the founder and host of: “Turn It Up With Big Bolaji,” an annual praise concert held in Ibadan, which stemmed from his long-running gospel radio show.

He also served on the Board of Directors for the Living Spring Music Festival, one of Nigeria’s longest-standing gospel music festivals.

Big Bolaji met his wife, Tolulope, during his academic pursuits.

The couple courted for over six years and got married in 2005.

They are blessed with children.

In addition to his work in ministry and music, Big Bolaji was a certified estate surveyor, seamlessly blending his professional and spiritual lives.

His recent appearance as a judge on: “Gospel Icons Africa,” a reality show, underscored his continuing relevance in the gospel music scene, where he mentored and inspired younger artists.

Post Views: 2