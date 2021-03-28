Cecelia Gayya, the Director General of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, says the institution is partnering with other organisations to tackle its challenges.

Gayya told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that some of the major challenges currently facing the college are inadequate funding as well as issues revolving around personnel development and sponsorship.

He said: “The major challenge has been in terms of personnel, because the staff that started ASCON had excellent training nationally and internationally.

“Again, these days getting sponsorship the way we did before is becoming more and more difficult.

“So one of our challenges is in consistently and constantly building the competencies of our facilitators to enable them deliver on our mandate.

“We cannot give what we don’t have, so that is our challenge that we need to put our eyes on so that our staff don’t become outdated in terms of the kind of knowledge they bring to bear on their jobs.”

She also said the college been partnering with other organisations such as the African Management Development Institute and Ghana Institute of Management to tackle some of its challenges.

Gayya said the college also received funding from Japan in the training of 25 staff while two others were trained in South Africa.

She said: “One of the things we are doing is to engage in partnership with organisations.

“For example, we are in partnership with the Ghana Institute of Management.

“For the purpose of staff exchange, we are also in partnership with the African Management Development Institute.

“We have also gotten some sponsorship from Japan, we had 25 of our staff trained last year and we had two of them trained in South Africa for a period of about three months.

“So those are some of the ways we are trying to overcome the challenge of funding.

“We are also in partnership with the West Africa Management Development Institute which helped us to train some of our staff just last year.”

In spite of the institution’s challenges, Gayya expressed the hope that ASCON will be revitalised in the three cardinal areas of facilities enhancement, staff development and revenue generation.

NAN reports that ASCON, located in Topo, Badagry, Lagos State, was established in 1973 by the Federal Government as a management development institution.

