The Adamawa State Police Command said on Tuesday that it had evolved a special security action plan to reinforce the ongoing fight against criminality in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Yola.

Nguroje explained the new plan was aimed at intensifying the fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, Shilla, Cultism and other crimes in the state.

He further explained that the new special operation strategy would be intelligence-led and community-driven would be executed in collaboration with sister security agencies, vigilance and hunters groups.

He said: “The joint operation is aimed at dislodging bandits from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the state.

“It will also ensure that all arrested bandits and their collaborators are brought to book.

“The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Alhaji, has commended the State Government for donating 21 vehicles and motorcycles allocated to Vigilantes/Hunters toward ensuring security in the state.”