How we will select new Olubadan — Ibadan High Chiefs and Kingmakers

The Olubadan-in-Council has declared that tradition would be followed in naming the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, regardless of their elevation to obas.

This was revealed this after a meeting not attended by three of the High Chiefs, including ex-Governor Rashidi Ladoja.

A statement after the end of the two-hour closed-door meeting on Monday at the residence of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun, said members of the council would meet and announce the next Olubadan in line with tradition after the mourning of Oba Saliu Adetunji is over.

The statement said: “Following the demise of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, on Sunday, members of the Olubadan-in-Council on Monday condoled with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, the people of Ibadan land and family members of the late monarch.

“Rising from a two-hour closed-door meeting held at the Alarere residence of Otun Olubadan and the would-be successor to the throne, Sen. Dr. Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan-in-Council described the deceased leader of the Council as an indefatigable ruler whose reign would be difficult to forget.

“While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed king, the council urged the bereaved family of the deceased to remain joyous and happy for the legacies of good reign left behind by their patriarch.

“The council reiterated that the historical and traditional succession plan to the throne of Olubadan remains sacrosanct, the elevation conferred on all the members of the Olubadan-in-Council as Royal Majesties notwithstanding.

“Members of the council were elevated to the Royal Majesties status by the previous administration in the state led by the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi and it became contentious and litigatious.

“Olubadan-in-Council said the elevation granted the members, who also serve as kingmakers had not in anyway altered the age-long and enviable traditional succession plan to the Olubadan throne in Ibadan land.

“There should be no controversy as to who becomes the next Olubadan amongst us as the previous elevation that made us Royal Majesties did not in anyway affect our respective offices in the Olubadan-in-Council and would not preclude any of us to mount the Olubadan throne whenever it is the person’s turn.

“We are the kingmakers and we will do the needful at the appropriate time. For now, we are still all in the mourning mood of our departed father and revered leader in the Council and we just want to assure the generality of our people both home and in the diaspora that there’s no cause for alarm.”