How we take care of soldiers’ widows — Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has denied allegations of neglect of widows of fallen soldiers, saying it has institutionalised a robust welfare system that provides death benefits to the next-of-kin of deceased personnel.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, on Sunday in Abuja.

Anele said the clarification was necessary to address a publication alleging neglect of widows of fallen soldiers and raising concerns about sexual harassment and bribery during the processing of death benefits.

She said that while the Nigerian Army recognised the emotional and socio-economic challenges faced by the families whenever their breadwinners passed on, the army found the publication disturbing.

According to her, the welfare benefits include the gratuity paid by the Military Pension Board, while the Nigerian Army pays for the burial expenses, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) financial support, and Group Personal Accident Insurance.

She added: “Others are the Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme (NAWIS), Benevolent Funds, Group Life Insurance and death gratuity.

“It also facilitates the withdrawal of the late personnel’s contribution from the Federal Housing Scheme and renders the same to the NOK.

“These schemes are systematically disbursed to widows and NOK upon completion of due documentation and verification.

“In addition to the highlighted financial benefits, the Nigerian Army runs a robust scholarship programme for the children of deceased personnel.

“This programme supports beneficiaries up to the tertiary education level.”

Lieutenant Colonel Anele said the welfare programme simply reinforced the Nigerian Army’s ongoing commitment to the long-term welfare of fallen soldiers’ families.

She said: “Nonetheless, Nigerian army requests the individual(s) making these allegations to kindly come forward with facts specifying details of the benefit(s) that have not been received with the identity of the deceased personnel involved, so that the appropriate records can be checked and any legitimate concern(s) addressed accordingly.

“Without concrete details or formal complaints submitted through official channels, it is challenging to verify or resolve any case effectively if any.”

On the allegations of sexual harassment in the course of processing deceased personnel’s benefits, Anele said the army takes all allegations of sexual harassment or extortion very seriously.

She said no formal complaints had been received through its Human Rights Desks or investigative channels as at the time of the response.

The Army spokesperson encouraged anyone with credible evidence to report such misconduct through established complaint mechanisms to enable prompt disciplinary action.

She reiterated the Nigerian Army’s firm commitment to transparency, accountability, and zero tolerance for abuse or exploitation.

Anele said: “While we sympathise with the emotional and socio-economic challenges faced by some widows of our fallen heroes, we will appreciate the cooperation of concerned individuals to verify facts and engage officially before disseminating unverified claims that could undermine public trust or cause distress to other affected families.

“The Nigerian army remains steadfast in supporting the welfare of its personnel and their families, both in service and after death.”

