Two suspected ritualists arrested for allegedly killing and removing the vagina of a little girl in Bauchi State said they committed the dastardly act because of N500,000.

The suspects, Abdulkadir Wada and Adamu Abdulrauf, in an audio clip obtained by PRNigeria, said while been interrogated that they were asked to bring the sexual organ of a female by a “native doctor” who promised to give them the money.

The two criminals, who are from Jama’are Local Government Area, were nabbed by men of the Bauchi State Police Command.

Speaking in Hausa, Wada, the chief culprit, said both he and his accomplice, Abdulrauf, had gone to Kwata, the area where the later’s elder brother, who is married, is staying.

On reaching the area, they waylaid a little girl into an uncompleted building, and strangled her to death.

“Abdulrauf then removed a knife from his pocket and cut off the girl’s private part. It was a marabout, who is now at large, that asked us to get him a female sexual part in return for N500,000,” he said.

On his part, Abdulrauf denied killing their victim, saying: “It was Wada who came and met me in our house.

“He told me that he and one of his friend went to a spiritualist who promised them N500,000 if they bring a female vagina.

“But I told him I am not interested.

“So, I discussed with one of my friends called Musa, who advised me to avoid Wada.

“The next day, while I was in my shop doing my mechanic work, I met Wada at the garage.

“He then gave me an amulet (charm), which I threw inside my pocket.

“Later on, we met and he asked me to accompany him to a place called Kwata.

“When we got to the area, we saw two young girls at a location.

“We stopped and called them.

“Wada now removed a handkerchief from his pocket and flashed it on the face of one of the girls.

“After the girl had slumped, he took her into an uncompleted structure and removed her organs, as directed by the native doctor.”

The remorseful ritualists, during the interrogation, further advised desperate and idle youths to shun ritual killing and be wary of bad friends.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, told PRNigeria that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court after the completion of investigation.

PRNigeria.