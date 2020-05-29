Two men, who confessed to being members of cult group, Eiye, Korede Ojo and Jide Aina, have narrated how they killed a member of the Oodua People’s Congress in the presence of his pregnant wife in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The suspects were said to have carried out the killing as a reprisal.

According to them, OPC members in 2017 killed an Eiye cult member.

Aina said: “We killed Kolawole Ajomole, a member of OPC, to avenge the death of our member.

“Yes, it was OPC people that killed our member.

“We killed Kolawole in April at Ikorodu.

“We trailed him to a corner and shot him on his head and stomach in the presence of his pregnant wife.

“After we were sure he was dead, we left.”

The suspects were arrested after Police receiving a tip-off from an anonymous source.

The Police have also allegedly recovered the gun used in killing Kolawole from the suspects.

The Lagos State Police Command Anti-Cultism Unit, which smashed the group, said it has arrested another cult group in Ajah-Ilaje.

The Police alleged that the Eiye group had been terrorising residents of Ajah-Ilaje by burning their houses and their looting shops.

A member of the Eiye Cult, alleged to be part of those that burnt houses of residents at Ajah-Ilaje, introduced himself as Aduragbemi John.

He explained that Police arrested him while he was in bed at home.

John recounted: “I don’t know anything about the burnt houses.

“It’s true there was a crisis in our community, but those who caused the trouble escaped.”

A police source said: “These cult members went to Ajah Ilaje community at night to set houses in the community ablaze, claiming to be owners of the land.

“When we received a distress call about the incident, we went into the community and raided their hideouts.

“We recovered charms from them.

“The operation was carried out in conjunction with soldiers and other security agencies, assisted by the Community Development Association of Layeni.

“It was members of the CDA that took us to different locations in the community, where we picked the suspects.”

Also, Obinna Emmanuel, 20, arrested for his involvement in cultism, said he joined because he wanted to have the opportunity to meet and date many girls.

The suspect, who was arrested along with his comrades, explained that after he joined the Aiye Confraternity, his plan of dating many girls didn’t materialise.

Emmanuel said: “When I noticed how the Aiye cultists in my village at Afikpo Local Government Area in Ebonyi State were moving with girls and living flamboyant lifestyles, I decided to become a member.

“I thought becoming a member would give me access to plenty girls.

“I knew one of the group’s leaders very well.

“When I told him I was interested in joining, he was surprised.

“He gave me a week to go and rethink my decision.

“A week later, I was initiated, along with some others boys.

“We were blindfolded and taken into a forest.

“We were then given the beating of our lives.

“We were told the rules and regulations of the association and given regalia.

“After I joined the Aiye Cult, all I had planned to use the group for was not coming my way, rather our group engaged in supremacy battles with rival cult groups in my village.

“When my parents found out that I was involved in cultism and always engaged in rival clashes, they feared I might soon be killed.

“They decided to bring me to Lagos State, where I started learning how to fix car air conditioners.”

The suspect explained that he was arrested during the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos.

The operatives also arrested another suspected cultist, Emmanuel James, who confessed to being a member of the Aiye Cult Group, operating in Ikorodu area of the metropolis.

According to James, he was initiated last year by a leader of the group called Saka.

“He further admitted to have participated in different clashes at Ikorodu.

He said: “I was returning from a meeting, which we held at Imota when police arrested me.

“I was later transferred to Anti-Cultism Unit.

“I have not killed before, but I have engaged in street fights.”

According to investigators, Saka was not just the leader of the cult group in Ikorodu, but also in charge of the armoury.

The police disclosed that it was making efforts to track and arrest Saka and recover the guns.

Another suspect, Rasak Abiodun, 27, said he joined the Aiye Cult Group this year at a birthday party held at Shibiri area of the state.

He added: “I’m a Disc jockey.

“I was invited to play at a birthday party.

“When I got to the party, I saw a lady and fell in love with her.

“In the process of trying to woo her, we both got drunk.

“Suddenly, some cult guys at the party grabbed and blindfolded me and took me into a forest.

“While trying to take me to the forest, some residents in the area attempted to stop them.

“The cult men started shooting into the air to stop people from coming closer.

“They succeeded in dragging me into the forest.

“When we got to the forest, some guys were already there.

“I later discovered that they were part of those to be initiated that day.

“We were ordered to dance, and as we danced, the cultists poured alcohol on us and beat us mercilessly.

“After they removed the blindfold, they gave us a substance, which looked reddish to drink.

“We then took an oath to abide by the rules and regulations of the group.

“In fact, the oath was read out, while we repeated it.

“It was never my plan to become a member of the Aiye group.

“Now, whenever I go for shows, my members would be there.”