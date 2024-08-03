How we killed Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s daughter — Maid

Fresh facts have emerged on how Aribemchukwu, daughter of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, was murdered in her apartment on Bembe Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi area of Lagos State on Tuesday night.

This followed the confession of one of her domestic staff, 21-year-old Abigail Peter, to police detectives in Lagos State.

Peter was arrested alongside two others: Olatunji Oluwasegun, 35, and Umaru Mamman, 45, by the Police.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that Peter, who worked as a maid, confessed during interrogation that the deceased, a Medical Doctor fondly called Chuchu, was gagged and stabbed in the neck.

Chuchu, who was in her early 30s and the first of two children, lived alone with the domestic staff.

The maid further told detectives that they killed her because they wanted to collect some cash and other valuables.

Recall that Chuchu’s lifeless body was found in front of her house at about 6:45am on July 31, 2024.

However, Peter’s confession has confirmed the bereaved family’s suspicion that Chuchu was murdered inside her apartment and her body dumped outside.

Vanguard reliably gathered that after the arrest of the three domestic staff, they were kept in separate cells, from where they were interrogated one after the other.

The duo of Oluwasegun and Mamman denied culpability in the murder when questioned.

However, Peter opened up during her session.

When they were brought together, sources said she opened up on each person’s role in the murder.

She told detectives that they tied her neck with a piece of cloth, and that while she struggled to free herself, one of them gagged her and stabbed her in the neck.

Though she told detectives that the motive was to leave her unconscious and flee with the valuables, she said that on realising she was dead, Oluwasegun and Mamman dragged her body out of the apartment, under the cover of darkness, before they cleaned the blood-stained floor.

Thereafter, she said they concluded to escape by morning.

That was, however, after they ransacked the deceased’s room and collected what they wanted.

Speaking on the incident on Friday, the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, said detectives traced the blood that was not properly cleaned to where they perpetrated the crime.

Fayoade said: “The driver tried to deny, but the maid insisted they did it together.

“Signs of an attempt to clean up blood inside the house and in the compound were there.

“Besides, they were found in possession of the deceased’s valuables they attempted to escape with.”

Vanguard News.

