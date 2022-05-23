How we hope to win UCL final — Real Madrid’s Alaba

Real Madrid defender David Alaba believes the record 13-time winners can prevail over Liverpool in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final match because of their self-confidence and unique character.

“We are Real Madrid. With this self-confidence we go to Paris to win,” the Austria international said on Monday.

The Spanish champions pulled victory from the jaws of defeat late on in the semi-final against Manchester City.

Alaba said that game and other recent European displays sum up the team under Carlo Ancelotti.

“We have a very special spirit and competitive character, and we showed that in the knockout stages. We are a team that always hits back and never gives up.”

But the former Bayern Munich star knows Liverpool, who just missed out on the English Premier League title to Manchester City, have huge quality too.

“They are a team who play very creative football and above all have immense power,” added the 29-year-old.

“With Jürgen Klopp, they have a coach who uses this power to set them on their way.”

