A Direct-To-Home free TV broadcast satellite service provider, OurTV, says it is excited after securing broadcast rights for German Bundesliga matches in Nigeria.

Olusola Peters,Head of Marketing, OurTv, disclosed this on Friday in a statement in Abuja.

According to Peters, OurTV will now be broadcasting Laliga Santander Matches live on its Sports Channel 120.

He said: “It is with great excitement we announce that OurTv has successfully secured the rights to broadcast German Bundesliga Matches Live.

“The management will like to sincerely express its gratitude to all our users for their trust, support and adoption of this Nigerian brand.

“You all are the real winners.

“We are excited about this great feat and we are so grateful to all our users whose absolute faith and support for this Nigerian brand fuels our commitment to offering premium content on OurTv.”

Peters said securing the broadcast right was in fulfillment of one of the promises made to OurTv users and sports lovers who had constantly been demanding for Live Matches, describing the feat as a major milestone for the indigenous satellite television.

“This is the beginning and it can only get better. OurTv is here to serve every Nigerian home with entertainment, relaxation, news, education, kids, sports and for everything they value from Television,” he said.

OurTv is a Nigerian product and service that was packaged by Nigerians and transmitting on Nigerian satellite.

It is a DTH TV broadcast satellite service with onetime payment of set-up boxes that offers over 18 unique and exciting channels with the use of homegrown services.

The company is supported by the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited.