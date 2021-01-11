A viral video of a Kenyan married twin couple who supposedly fell in love and got married has been causing a buzz on the social media.

In the video shared on the twin girl’s Tiktok account, she revealed that they got married despite being disowned by their parents and friends.

According to her, she and her twin brother have had a connection since they were born and their closeness led them to realise that they were meant for each other.

She in the video, which she had since deleted: “How my twin brother and I fell in love.

“We had a connection since we were born.

“Then we realised we were meant for each other.

“Our parents and friends disowned us.

“They said it was a sin and they kicked us out.

“We moved out and stuck together.

“Our love grew stronger, we didn’t give up on each other.

“He proposed and we got married but no one came to our wedding.

“We got married regardless.

“I got pregnant at 17 years and we got a baby girl.

“Please don’t judge that is our story.”