Exactly one week after the presentation of the 2021 budget proposal to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Governor David Umahi has assented to the bill.

The 2021 budget proposal of N122,138,799,53,13, tagged: “Budget of Stabilization and Consolidation in a Recession,” was presented to the House last week Tuesday by Umahi.

Signing the Budget at the just completed new Executive Council Chambers complex, new Government House, Abakaliki, on Tuesday, the Governor commended the quick passage of the bill by the Assembly.

Umahi explained that the Budget proposal was prepared in consultation with the Assembly, which accounted for its prompt passage.

He further explained that the State House of Assembly has always followed government’s financial appropriations, thereby keeping them abreast of incomes and expenditures, which were pivotal to the budgeting process.

Governor Umahi, who described the State House of Assembly as the most peaceful in the country, appreciated them for not yielding to forces of distabilisation, which trailed his recent political movements in the State.

Umahi recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

Umahi said: “Let me with all sense of humility and gratitude to God thank our State House of Assembly.

“We may not know the importance of a peaceful House of Assembly.

“We may not know the dangers of making opening for people to destabilise the House and by extension the state.

“That’s why I commend majority of you who have stood their ground that the pivot of our progress and development is hinged on the House of Assembly.

:We are grateful, and we will support you to every length.

“Just know that what you are doing is not a favour to the governor.

“Most of you are younger than I am.

“This standard you have set through your patriotism, you will definitely benefit from it.

“Thank you for this budget.

“People may not know why our budget is passed within this shortest period.

“We engaged the House off camera during budget preparation.

“Moreover, the House is always briefed about our income and expenditure.

“So, it is not difficult for them to ascertain what we are doing on every element of the budget.

“We are happy that the three arms of government know where we are and where we are going and the challenges of Ebonyi State.”

The Speaker, Francis Nwifuru, while submitting the document to the Governor for assent, remarked that the budget passed all the processes of legislative proceedings before its passage into law.

Nwifuru assured Umahi that they were prepared to continue to give acceleration to all bills and proposals emanating from him for the continued development of the State.