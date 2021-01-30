The Oyo State Police Command has given vivid details of efforts made in the past few days to combat hoodlums who set out to loots and destroy shops in the state capital, Ibadan.

The spokesman of the Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, gave the vivid details in a statement he released on Saturday following reports that the hoodlums looted and burnt over 200 shops.

Fadeyi said: “The attention of the Oyo State Police Command has been called to the news circulating in a section of the media with the above headline.

“The true position of this is that no such incident happened and no such magnitude of houses and cars were burnt at Odo-Osun/Ita bale/Aderogba areas of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“What really happened was that hoodlums from these areas came out in the early hours of 29/01/2021, in their usual manner, with dangerous weapons to loot shops and set up bonfires. A house and about two shops were looted. But the swift response of Police patrol teams doused tension and the hoodlums were dislodged.

“Routine patrols were intensified to forestall further attacks and lootings. Sequel to this, at about 2015 hrs, the hoodlums from Aderogba area came out again and attempted to vandalize and loot shops at Beyerunka/Ogbori Efon areas. Police patrol teams and those of Amotekun were drafted to the area. During a hot chase by the teams, a cut-to-size dane gun was recovered from one of the hoodlums while bonfires set up were put out.

“The hoodlums thereafter fled the scene.

“Constant routine patrols have been intensified in those areas and normalcy has been restored. The Police are on the trail of these hoodlums to get them arrested and carry out prosecution accordingly.”