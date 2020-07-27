A 34-year-old vulcaniser, Jayeola Adelekan, working with Xinxin Energy Limited, located in the Odogbolu area of Ogun State, has revealed that he and six other men organised the abduction of his 65-year-old Chinese boss, Defat Song, because he was fond of short paying and sacking Nigerians.

The seven men were arrested by Operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team, headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Adelekan was arrested along with six others, identified as: Adetayo Adeniran, Hammed Jabiri, Animashaun Mustapa, Akeem Lawal, Moruf Razaq and Yinka Jayeola.

A few days after Defa’s abduction, his kidnappers asked for N50 million ransom.

His daughter, Hongli Song, the owner of the company, petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, about her father’s abduction.

The IGP immediately ordered the IRT to launch a manhunt for the suspects and rescue the Chinese national.

Operatives of the Ogun State annex of the IRT were deployed and some few weeks into their investigations, Adelekan was arrested.

Adelekan confessed that he and others, working in the company, including a guard, organised the abduction of Song.

However, the old man fell sick while in captivity and died.

After Song died, the kidnappers stuffed him into a drum and gave the drum to fishermen to get rid of.

Adelakan was used as bait to catch other members of the group.

The Police said: “According to the suspects, after Defa started working for his daughter, he started short paying and sacking workers over any imagined error.

“After abducting him, they kept him in a house where they fed him with soft drinks and sausage rolls.

“Four days after his abduction, he attempted to escape, but was caught and tied up.

“He fell sick and died.

“Three among the suspects called Moses and Adelekan, who came with a drum in a car and stuffed Defa’s remains into the drum.

“They then tied the drum with chains.

“They moved the drum to a river bank and handed it to fishermen.”

Adelekan, who is married with two children and a primary school dropout, started working in Xinxin Energy Company in 2019 as a mechanic.

The suspect’s salary was N60,000.

He had worked there for three months before Song came from China and joined the company.

Song’s first major assignment after joining the company was to sack Adelekan.

Adelekan recalled: “He sacked me because I bought a vehicle with my hard earned salary.

“I was sacked and converted to a contract worker.

“One of the company’s guards, Israel, suggested we should kidnap the old man, that his daughter would pay a lot of money for his release.

“I called my younger brother, Hammed Jabiri, who also worked in the company and informed him about the plan.

“He bought the idea and invited Moses because he had some guns.

“In October 2019, we held a meeting and fine-tuned our plan.

“On February16, 2020, someone brought a Corolla car to me to fix.

“I felt it was a good opportunity to use the car for the operation.

“After fixing the car, I called my friends, Adetayo Adeniran, Dele and Hammed.

“We got information from the guard that Defa had stepped out of his house.

“We went after him and kidnapped him.

“We first took him to a bush close to my workshop, but Moses and Ganiu advised we move him elsewhere.

“We took him to the home of Morufu.

“Adetayo started talking to the man’s daughter.

“He demanded N50 million as ransom, but while we were still negotiating, I got a call from those guarding Defa, that he was dead.

“Moses, who got there before me, asked me to come with a drum.

“They put his corpse in a sack and stuffed it into the drum.

“I was asked to drive to a river bank, where some fishermen were called to take the drum away in a boat.

“Moses was the only person that followed the fishermen to where the drum was dumped.”

Another suspect, Jabiri, who is married with three children, said a balm (Aboniki) was rubbed into the eyes of Defa immediately after he was abducted.

He said: “I’m an auto electrician and work with Xinxin Energy Company.

“In October 2019, Adelekan suggested we should abduct Defa, that Hongli, who owns the company, would pay a heavy ransom to get her father back.

“We couldn’t kidnap the man at that time because we had no operational vehicle.

“When Adelekan called and informed me about a car being available, I called my friend, Moses, who is a member of Aye confraternity.

“On the fateful day, the guard, who was our informant, called and we went and abducted Defa.

“I rubbed Aboniki into his eyes.

“Moses was even the person that organised where we kept him.

“While waiting for the man’s daughter to pay the ransom, I removed my mask and he recognised me as one of those working for his daughter.

“I told the guard who brought the job about it and he suggested I should kill him after I had collected the ransom.

“Unfortunately, the man died before the ransom was paid.”

Adediran on his part said he only joined in the abduction because he needed money to start a business.

His words: “It was my friend, who got me into this trouble.

“I went to beg him to help me with a job in the Chinese company he was working for.

“He suggested I join in the abduction of the Chinese man.

“I was the person that drove the Toyota Corolla car on the day of the operation.

“I was hoping to use my share of the money to set up a business and start a new life.

“I was the person who called the owner of the company to demand for the ransom.”