Veteran Nollywood Actor, Victor Decker, 72, is dead.

The news of his death was confirmed by the Mayor of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Abuja, Jesse Nazareth, on Tuesday.

She said Decker’s neighbours had to break down the door to his apartment to find his decomposed body seated in his sitting room.

Nazareth said Decker’s corpse has since been deposited at a mortuary and his family members contacted.

She said: “Yes, Victor Decker is dead.

“I was in the mortuary today where he is embalmed.

“I am not aware of the cause of his death.

“I just got a call that his neighbours did not see him for days so they got concerned.

“They went to his house, knocked on his door ,but got no response, so they had to break down the door.

“That was when they saw him sitting on his couch lifeless.

“He was already smelling as he was decomposing.

“I rushed down there to arrange the necessary things.”

Until his death, Decker was a veteran Nollywood star, who featured in a lot of movies like: If I am President and Lotanna.

He was a member of the Abuja branch of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.