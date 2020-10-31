Days to the presidential election in the United States of America, the major parties fielding candidates for the election, Republican and Democrats, have reached out to the Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, for divine assistance from God through him for victory at the poll.

The contest is between the incumbent and Republican candidate, Donald Trump, and the flag bearer of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden.

In response to the request for prayer by both parties, Primate Ayodele has told them what to do to win the poll that will climax on November 3, 2020.

The fresh advice is coming after Primate Ayodele gave spiritual advice to both parties and candidates in July on what they should work on to ensure victory for them at the poll.

For Trump, he asked him to do what is proper and strategic.

He said: “Donald Trump can win the election if he strategises and does what is proper.

“If Democrats want to win, they must capitalise on Donald Trump’s weakness and work so much on Ohio, California, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Colorado.

“These are the areas that can give them victory.

“Trump may lose if they follow that trend.”

For Biden, He asked him to use Trump’s weaknesses against him.

He said: “Joe Biden must be focused and work on the mistakes of Donald trump to be victorious.

“He must not relax at anytime because Trump will come up with a very strong strategy three weeks to the election and it can give him victory, but if he can stand very firm, he will be victorious.

“Trump will come up with a very strong scandal against him and the Democrats, they should use his weakness and free talk against him.”

Primate Ayodele was one of those who prophesied Trump’s victory in 2015.