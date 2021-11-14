How Unilorin 400-level student beat up female lecturer to coma

A 400 level student of the Department of Microbiology, University of Ilorin has been arrested for allegedly beating a female lecturer to coma.

The information was disclosed on Facebook by one Ishowo Oluwatosin, a student of University of Ilorin.

The student identified as Salaudeen Waliyu a.k.a Captain Walz, reportedly didn’t observe the compulsory Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) and sought the help of the lecturer, Mrs Zakaria, said to be his project supervisor.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Thursday, November 11.

Videos of how the student attacked the lecturer and his arrest went viral on social media at the weekend.

According to report, the student had gone to the woman’s office to seek her help over his failure to do his SIWES but she refused.

Following the lecturer’s refusal, Walz reportedly became furious and assaulted Zakariya inflicting severe injuries on her.

A source said the lecturer tried to escape and he kept pursuing her, she ran into an office but Captain Walz broke the window and started punching her hard.

“In an attempt to escape, the lecturer fell down, sustained a head cut and was strangled by the student till she fell into coma,” the source said.

She was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment while Captain Walz was arrested by the security personnel of the university and handed over to the Police.

The Director of Corporate Affairs of the institution, Kunle Akogun confirmed the development to Daily Trust on Saturday night.

“Yes, the incident is true but the lecturer is now in a stable condition.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Abdulkareem Age visited her in the company of some Deans and other university staff.

They further described the incident as unfortunate and sad and assured justice will be done on the matter.

He ordered proper care of the victim on the bill of the university,” Akogun said.

According to one Ishowo Oluwatosin, friends of the student claimed that he had been having “strange dreams” of people trying to strangle him.