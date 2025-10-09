How UBA’s ‘Can Do’ culture is redefining customer experience

Most businesses claim to prioritise customer service, but more often than not, this promise ends up only as a standard line in their mission statements. At the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, however, this commitment has been thoroughly tested, measured, and transformed into a real competitive edge.

This transformation, which is being championed from the highest level, is driven by a leadership conviction that exceptional service is the definitive currency in modern-day banking.

Like the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, will always quip, this is a deliberate strategy. Alawuba says: “In today’s competitive landscape, service is the key differentiator. Our vision is to transform every customer interaction, including the most challenging ones, into an opportunity to exceed expectations. This requires a fundamental ‘Can-Do’ mind-set that permeates the entire Group.”

UBA’s dedicated Customer Experience Unit is one of the key drivers of the group’s vision of transforming customers’ requests and interactions into exceeded expectations. Acting as the operational engine for the bank’s ‘Customer 1st’ (C1st) philosophy, the unit as with other organs of the bank is laden with a mandate to embed the principles of integrity, efficiency, empathy, and personalisation across the entire institution.

The Group Head, Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, said the “Can-Do” culture remains the driving force behind the bank’s C1st philosophy.

Nwoga said: “A philosophy remains merely an idea without the will to execute. Our ‘Can-Do’ culture provides that will. To us, it is about empowering every staff member with the authority and attitude to find solutions, own problems until resolution, and consistently go the extra mile.”

According to her, cultivating this culture requires a deliberate strategy to recognise and reinforce excellence which is achieved through several initiatives such as recognising staff who go above and beyond to exceed customer-expectation. She explained: “Recognition is a powerful driver and catalyst. By highlighting an employee who stayed late to assist an elderly customer, we simultaneously reward that ‘Can-Do’ attitude and provide a tangible example for others on what exceptional service entails.”

This focus on culture and recognition is positioning UBA as an employer of choice within the financial sector. The bank operates on a fundamental truth that transforming the customer experience is impossible without first empowering employees. By fostering a “Can-Do” environment that celebrates initiative and provides tools for success, including dedicated knowledge-sharing sessions, UBA invests directly in its people.

This investment creates a virtuous cycle of engaging and empowering staff who are naturally inclined to deliver exceptional service, thereby transforming routine interactions into memorable experiences. Consequently, the bank’s internal culture serves as the most critical infrastructure for its customer service strategy.

The seamless implementation by all the departments working in tandem, brings the “Customer 1st” philosophy to life. For instance, a retail customer in Kano with a card issue can have it resolved in a single call, just as a business owner in Abuja facing payroll challenges can receive immediate, effective guidance. This relentless focus on prompt and efficient resolution directly translates the bank’s commitment into tangible benefits for its customers.

This institution-wide commitment to delivering a superior customer experience is yielding significant results. UBA’s strategic focus is reflected in its notable ascent in the 2024 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey, where it ranked among the top five banks, claiming second place in SME Banking and third in Retail Banking.

Further validation came with four awards at the 2025 Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Service Ambassador Awards, including the esteemed Platinum Service Ambassador Award.

As the world marks Customer Service Week, UBA’s celebration reaffirms this proven model. The accolades are milestones, not a final destination and guided by a steadfast customer-first philosophy, the bank continues to build a legacy of reliability and innovation, one customer interaction at a time.

This journey is already progressing. “The next frontier is predictive service,” noted Alawuba, who added: “We are investing in Artificial Intelligence to anticipate customer needs before they even make contact, evolving our ‘Can-Do’ culture from a reactive to a proactive force.”