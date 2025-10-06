How UBA turns ‘impossible’ to ‘mission possible’

At United Bank for Africa, excellence is not just a goal; it is a promise delivered daily by unsung heroes like Amaka Anota, a Quality Assurance Officer who ensures every customer interaction supersedes expectation.

For nearly three years, Amaka has been on a mission to uphold the UBA brand, elevate staff performance, and ensure that every customer feels valued and heard. Her role is auditing customer service executives’ interactions to ensure they hit the mark on tone, professionalism, and accuracy. “If it’s right, I applaud it. If it’s wrong, I correct it, and sometimes sanction when needed,” she says.

Though her job is largely behind the scenes, its impact is front and centre. A single misstep in communication can erode trust, while a thoughtful, empathetic response builds loyalty. Amaka makes sure it’s always the latter.

She has seen new executives struggle with nerves, but she helps them grow by sharing a simple rule: “Put yourself in the customer’s shoes. Understand their needs before responding.” With her guidance, many have transformed from hesitant beginners to confident service stars.

For Amaka, exceptional service means resolving issues quickly, minimising back-and-forth, and going above and beyond, exactly what UBA’s service charter demands. This year’s Customer Service Week theme, “Mission: Possible,” resonates deeply with her. It is about turning challenges into opportunities, empowering agents to deliver outstanding service, and safeguarding the customer experience.

What drives Amaka is the quiet joy of knowing she has helped to solve a customer’s problem, even from behind the scenes. At UBA, heroes like Amaka prove that excellence comes from passion, precision, and a commitment to service, delivered with a smile.