A viral video showing moment some young boys were spraying money lavishly in a white garment church has been trending on social media.

In the video, the young boys were seen bringing out bundles of N1,000 notes from their bags and spraying it into the air.

While the young boys continued to spray money into the air, they were signalled to spray into a big stainless bowl by the church Prophet, who stood at a spot, smiling at them.