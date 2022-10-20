The Commissioner, Benue State Police Command, Wale Abass, has explained the circumstances that led to the killing of two policemen and 16 residents of Gbeji community in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The police boss offered the explanation when he spoke with newsmen on the incident on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Recall that The Eagle Online had earlier reported on the incident which left no fewer than 23 persons dead, including fiver herders and 17 villagers.

According to Abass, the crisis started on Tuesday when five herdsmen were killed.

He said: “Two Fulanis coming from Taraba State in a Keke Napep were stopped by some locals, who attacked and killed them.

“Simultaneously, close to Anyiin in Logo LGA, two other Fulanis were killed.

“Also, at another village, one of the herders was attacked and killed.

“Thereafter, locals rustled his cows, butchered and shared them.

“So, when these things happened and we got wind of them, we planned to meet and placate the Fulanis through their leader, Miyetti Allah, to avoid any reprisal, unknown to us that they had their plan.

“Around 7am on Wednesday, they (Fulanis) bombarded Gbeji and fired sporadically.

“Unfortunately, a stray bullet hit one of our officers and he died before being taken to a hospital.”

Abass, however, said 10 persons were killed during the reprisal, disputing the figure released to newsmen by the Chairman of Ukum LGA, Kartyo Tyoumbur.

According to the information made available to newsmen by Tyoumbur, 12 other persons, including women, were left with serious machete cuts.

Tyoumbur said: “The attack was clearly unprovoked.

“And as of now, 18 corpses have been recovered from the community and deposited in the mortuary.

“Also, 12 others were brutally macheted.

“They are receiving treatment in a public hospital at Afia.

“And among them were several women who were badly macheted.

“Among the dead is a policeman who was on duty at the Police Station in Gbeji when the attack occurred.

“They attacked the Police Station as well.

“Though the attack was probably not to burn it, but the policeman who was on duty was shot dead.

“We are still searching the bushes for more corpses and survivors because the people attacked are predominantly farmers and those in the bushes are yet to be seen.

“I personally visited the scene with security personnel to ascertain the level of damage and the number of those killed.

“When we got there, it was discovered that the attackers, who were Fulani militia, were still around in the bushes.

“The security personnel with me advised that I moved aside with the many people that were with me as it was not safe.

“But my findings is that the people must have come from Tseke, a border community within Nasarawa and Taraba States.

“In fact, we heard that they had their meeting in Kente, another border community in Taraba State, on Tuesday.

“And then on Wednesday morning, around 3am, they attacked our people.

“The first point of attack was a Catholic Church on Gbeji-Anyiin Road, from there they moved into the community and unleashed mayhem on the people.

“It is indeed a sad day for us.”

Abass, however, said security men were on the trail of both the locals and herders involved in the attacks.