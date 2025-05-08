How Trump’s AI joke precedes historic election of American pope Robert Francis

In a historic turn of events, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the first American pope, just days after US President Donald Trump sparked controversy by posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope on his Truth Social platform.

The Vatican announced on Thursday that Prevost becomes the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. As a moderate figure with close ties to the late Pope Francis and experience in missionary work in Peru, Pope Leo XIV now leads a global faith at a time of renewal and scrutiny.

Trump’s AI-altered image, showing him in full papal attire, sparked laughter, confusion, and criticism online on Saturday.

The image was later reposted by the White House’s official X account, accompanying Trump’s remark to reporters: “I’d like to be pope; that would be my number one choice.”

This comment was made just before the conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 after 12 years as head of the Church.

The New York State Catholic Conference swiftly condemned the image and Trump’s remark, posting on X: “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis, and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St Peter. Do not mock us.”

Although Trump didn’t formally endorse any papal candidate, he hinted at admiration for a “very good” cardinal in New York, widely believed to be Archbishop Timothy Dolan.

