How troops’ tactical retreat led to bandits’ access to military vehicle in Zamfara – Sources

Contrary to reports that terrorists loyal to notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji captured a military Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in Zamfara State, fresh facts have emerged revealing a more nuanced situation.

Credible local security sources in the North-Western state have informed PRNigeria that the terrorists did not forcefully seize the military vehicle.

Instead, the sources explained that the APC became stuck in a marshy area while troops responded to a distress call after a failed high-level reconciliatory meeting between bandits and locals in Zurmi.

The troops were forced to abandon the vehicle temporarily and return to their base for reinforcement and a suitable vehicle to tow the APC.

Recall that an online amateur video showed Bello Turji and his gang celebrating their recent capture of an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) belonging to the Nigerian Army. The footage also displayed the gang boasting about their acquisition of a significant cache of ammunition.

However, one of the sources, with substantial evidence to support his assertion, narrated to PRNigeria how the military vehicle got into the hands of Turji’s bandits.

Also Read:

He said: “This is what happened. The Nigerian military was alerted by a distress call about a high-level reconciliatory meeting between Balleri banditry gang and some Zamfara locals in the Zurmi axis. But by the time the Baleri boys arrived at the meeting venue, they were attacked by another group also invited to the truce meeting.

“The meeting was called to resolve the differences between the locals and the bandits, similar to the same truce working in the Shinkafi area where there is relatively peaceful coexistence.

“So, it was in the process that troops swung into action. Unfortunately, the APC vehicle they boarded to the area became stuck in a marshy area. As a result, they could not move. Therefore, they had to temporarily abandon the military vehicle, return to their base for adequate reinforcement, and bring in another truck that could tow the APC.

“So, the military APC was not captured by Bello Turji and his terrorists. They only took over the vehicle after noticing that troops had withdrawn for formidable reinforcement to avoid being ambushed. You know it would be foolhardy for the troops to remain with their stranded vehicle. Their adversaries could easily launch a deadly ambush attack. So, the reports that Bello Turji captured a military vehicle in Zamfara yesterday were baseless,” the source said.

PRNigeria gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

Post Views: 0