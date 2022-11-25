The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the processes for and how to vote during the 2023 general election.

The processes and voting steps were released by the electoral commission on its website in the countdown to the polls.

Opening of the Polling Units:

On each Election Day, polling stations will open for Accreditation and Voting from 8:00 am to 2.00 pm. The Accreditation and Voting Goes Simultaneously.

However, voters on the queue before the close of poll at 2:00pm will be accredited and allowed to vote.

Voting Procedure:

Voting at the polling unit will be as follows:

Step 1:

At the polling unit, join the queue. An INEC official will check if you are at the correct polling unit and confirm that the PVC presented belongs to you.

Step 2:

An INEC official will confirm if your PVC is genuine using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Step 3:

An INEC official will ask for your PVC and confirm you are listed in the Voters Register. Your name will be ticked and your finger will be inked to confirm you have voted. If your name is not found you cannot vote.

Step 4:

The Presiding officer will stamp, sign and endorse your ballot paper. You will be given the ballot paper rolled with the printed side inwards and directed to the voting cubicle.

Step 5:

Stain your finger with the ink given and mark the box for your preferred candidate/party. Roll the ballot paper in the manner you were given and flatten it.

Step 6:

Leave the voting cubicle and drop the ballot paper in the ballot box in full view of people at the Polling Unit.

Step 7:

Leave the Polling Unit or wait if you so choose, in an orderly and peaceful manner, to watch the process up to declaration of result.

N.B.:

The result of each Polling Unit shall be pasted at the Polling Station for everyone to see (EC 60E).

Your Right as a Voter:

On each Election Day, you have the right to:

• Access the polling station.

• Receive information on the voting procedures from the poll officials.

• Vote in secret.

Responsibility of the Voter:

• Obey all lawful instructions from the INEC and Security Officials on election duty.

• Leave the polling unit or wait if you so choose in an orderly and peaceful manner.





