Nigerians can use Virtual Private Networks to access Twitter now that the social media platform’s operations have been suspended in the nation.

A virtual private network (VPN) is a network that extends a private network across a public network. It allows users to send and receive data through shared or public networks as though they were linked directly to the private network.

On Friday, the Nigerian government announced the suspension of Twitter through Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture.

This came after the microblogging service removed “genocidal” tweets from President Muhammadu Buhari on the 1967-1970 Biafran War, in which many people died.

The Ministry of Information and Culture made the news in a statement, citing the “consistent use of the platform for actions that are capable of damaging Nigeria’s corporate existence.” as the cause.

The Nigerian government then ordered the National Broadcasting Commission to begin licensing all OTT and social media businesses in the country right away.

The platform is no longer active in Nigeria, according to a review by SaharaReporters in the early hours of Saturday.

This article explains how to use a VPN to get around the government’s Twitter ban.

When using public networks, a VPN connection allows users to establish a secure network connection.

It is critical in assisting users in protecting their internet traffic and maintaining their online identities.

When you connect to a secure VPN server, for example, your internet traffic is sent through an encrypted tunnel that no one, including hackers, governments, or your internet service provider, can see.

The ability to alter your IP address is one of the advantages of utilizing a VPN. This means that if you get a new IP address — which can be from any nation — you can use Twitter as if you’re in that nation without any restrictions.

Below are a list of VPNs to download:

NordVPN: it is fast, reliable, top-security, has a thirty-day money-back guarantee, and is used to access worldwide locations.

Surfshark: it does not have an internet limit, cost-effective, great security features, and great unblocking features.

ExpressVPN: excelling in unblocking different content, fast, reliable, great streaming features, efficient applications, and excellent customer support.

CyberGhost: fast, secure, consistent connections and great security.

IPVanish: uses a maximum of ten devices and offers excellent services for Amazon Fire TV and Kodi.

PrivateVPN: fast, reliable, and secure when streaming different Netflix content.

News Direct.