Sheikh Muhammad Khalid, Chief Imam, Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Abuja, has called for urgent action on youth empowerment and skill-based education system to curb the spate of insecurity in the country.

Khalid made the call on Saturday at the 17th anniversary and maiden national conference of Al-Habibiyah Islamic Society, which had as its theme: “Empower to be empowered.”

The Imam, who decried the alarming rate of insecurity and insurgency in the country, called on religious organisations to join the Federal Government in finding a lasting solution to the problem.

He however stressed the importance of creating the enabling environment for gainful employment and social amenities as part of long term solution to the problem.

Khalid said: “Today the Federal Government is doing a lot in terms of the fight against corruption and insurgency, but you cannot fight corruption effectively when there is hunger and poverty in the land.

“If we also want to fight insurgency, we should look for ways to empower the people and teach them how to catch fish and not giving them fish.”

In his lecture on: “The role of Islamic organisations in national development,” he called on religious organisations to do more in preaching against the ills in the society.

He said Islamic organisations should be in the fore front of using religion to preach peace and connecting people to the right part for national development.

Earlier, Imam Adeyemi Fuad, Executive Director and National Chief Imam of AIS, said the conference was organised as part of efforts to promote peace, unity and national development.

Fuad said: “Since inception,17 years ago, the society has been in fore front of instilling the fear of Allah in Muslims either in leadership positions or followership positions as it pleases Allah as well as provision of welfare assistance to all categories of people.”

Fuad said the humanitarian services and feed the indigent programme of the society has been providing succour for the needy not only in Internally Displaced Persons centres but also those living in town.

“The Just foundation of Al-Habibiyyah has also been promoting good governance, anti-corruption, gender and human rights,” he added.

He said the society will continue to work with Islamic organisations and relevant stakeholders to ensure peace and national development.

Lizan Abdul-Rahman, Managing Director of TAJ Bank, newly-licensed Islamic bank in Nigeria, urged Nigerians to use the Islamic banking system for economic prosperity.

Abdul-Rahman said the bank, which is a non-interest bank, can be used to fast track socio-economic development and empowerment of the masses.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the conference was attended by Muslims from all walks of life and officials from SMEDAN, TAJ Bank, NHIS and Bank of Agriculture.

