How to stop constant killing of travellers in Jos — MURIC

An Islamic human rights outfit, the Muslim Rights Concern has appealed to the Federal Government to create a bypass around the city of Jos, Plateau State in such a way that travellers coming from the North to the South will not have to go through Jos township.

This, according to the group, will minimise the killing of travellers at roadblocks within Jos, the Plateau State capital.

MURIC made this appeal on Thursday through its Director and Founder, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

According to MURIC: “It is no longer news that Jos has for a long time been a killing ground and a death zone that has defied all solutions. Most importantly, it has proved a most dangerous zone for Muslim travellers in particular as well as other innocent members of the public who pass through the city on their ways up North or down South.

“Hundreds of Muslims have been declared missing around the area. However, the discovery of ponds containing missing vehicles and several abandoned wells in recent times has increased the suspicion that victims’ vehicles are usually pushed inside the ponds while their bodies were dumped inside the abandoned wells.

“A case in reference is the discovery of the car of Major General Idris Alkali (rtd) who went missing on 3rd September 2018 while travelling from Abuja to Bauchi via Jos. His vehicle was later found inside a pond in Dura-Du in Jos South on 29th September 2018 after draining the water in the pond. His body was found more than one month later in an open well in Guchwet village of Shen district in Jos South Local Government Area.

“Based on this incident and the fact that many other vehicles were also found inside the pond, including an 18-seater bus, MURIC considers Jos area too dangerous for travelers who are just passing through.

“We therefore charge the Fedeferal Government (FG) to create a bypass for vehicles going from the North to the South and vice versa. Such a bypass will enable travelers who do not intend to enter Jos city to avoid the area. This is a very urgent matter.

“Meanwhile a 24-hour tight security should be provided on the main road used by travelers inside the city pending the commencement and completion of work on the proposed bypass. It should be noted that this proposal will address one of the areas and causes of insecurity in Nigeria if it is promptly addressed.”