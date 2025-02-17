How to Play Casino Games Through the BC Game App?

The BC Game mobile app comes out as the best option for those who are looking forward to wagering over their favourite casino options using their handheld devices. It is able to offer you a vast range of casino options, including slots, table games, live casino, and much more, which will further help you to secure wins easily with just a few clicks. This app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and you can download it easily from the official website. In this guide, we will be taking a look at the process to get started with the casinos on the app.

Download and Install the BC Game App

You will first have to download the app on your phones, which will done by following the steps given below:

● Android: Open the official BC Game website and head over to the promotions section to start downloading the APK file. Once it gets downloaded, allow your browser to install the app from unknown sources on your phone.

● iOS: From the promotions page on the official website, download the application by redirecting to its App Store link but don’t open the same. Now, you will have to click on the special link to unlock its features.

Create an Account or Log In

After the application gets downloaded, you will now have to create an account on the same or log into an existing one. You will be able to register a new account by following the steps given below:

● Open the BC Game app and navigate to its registration page.

● Now, you will have to enter your email or phone number and choose an account password.

● Agree with the terms and conditions of the mobile application and proceed to the next step.

● Verify your email or phone number with the help of the verification code sent to the same, and your account will be registered successfully.

You will also have the option to register via social media platforms like Google, Twitter, Metamask, WhatsApp, Line, and various others. If you already have an account, you will be able to log into it by entering its credentials on the login page.

Deposit Funds

Now, you require some funds in your account to get started with the casinos, which will be added by following the steps given below:

● Go to the deposit section and choose between Fiat or Cryptocurrency.

● You will now have to select the payment method and provide the deposit amount, noting that the minimum deposit for most of the methods starts at 100 NGN.

● Proceed to the payment page, and once it is completed, the funds will be successfully added to your account.

Choose a Casino Game

Now you will have to choose a casino game from the vast range of options on the BC Game app.

● Slot Games: Covers both classic and video slots with bonus features with titles like Money Coming, Lucky Keno, etc.

● Table Games: Covers options like Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, etc.

● Live Casino: You will be able to join live streams for casino titles and play with professional dealers.

● Specialty Games: It covers the BC Originals with titles like Crash, Limbo, Classic Dice, etc.

Place Your Bets

Now, after choosing among any of the available casinos, you will have to place bets which will be done by following the steps given below:

● Open the casino game and adjust the bet amount according to your needs.

● Click on the start option and now you will just have to wait for the round to end.

● As it ends, you will get to know whether you have won or lost, and depending on the same, you will be able to continue further.

In this way, you will be able to grab impressive winnings with the help of the available casino options on the BC Game app.

