Information available in public space has it that the Tax Identification Number, which may become mandatory for the operation of bank accounts from January next year, can be obtained by individuals without necessarily engaging the services of tax experts or lawyers.

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance, had earlier given the hint that account owners will from January be requested to provide their TIN.

This will be apart from the Bank Verification Number that was made mandatory some years back.

Aside helping the Government to widen the tax net, it has been argued it further helps to protect the account of bank customers.

Information available has it that a bank customer who already has a BVN can generate the TIN himself or herself.

Registered businesses already have their TINs was generated using the Corporate Affairs Commission registration number.

Click this link: https://tinverification.jtb.gov.ng/ to know your TIN.

Individuals are required to enter their Date of Birth, BVN or phone number registered to their BVN.

Businesses are required to enter their CAC registration number.

Once done, the TIN appears.

After seeing your TIN, use the box beside the “send email” button to send both your TIN and TIN Certificate for safe keeping to the valid email address you will enter into that box.

Then click on Print and your TIN Certificate will be generated in a PDF format for download.

That certificate, you will download and print to be shown on demand.