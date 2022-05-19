How to make your woman cum using her breasts, by Tiwa Says

Another weekend is here and it is a privilege to be alive in this part of the world, especially with the recent happenings in different parts of the country. So you have my permission to celebrate.

Let your hair down, laugh, listen to music, dance, and meet new people but never stay where you are not wanted.

Life is too short to carry all the cares of the world on your shoulders.

By the way, do you know a woman can cum just by stimulating her breasts? Yes, she can.

When the nipples are stimulated, they shoot off sparks in the genital sensory cortex. This is the same area of the brain that’s aroused by vaginal or clitoral stimulation.

How does a nipple orgasm feel?

The sensations spread throughout the whole body as the pleasure builds slowly and gradually. Then, bam! You’ll feel a powerful climax that’ll come in waves. It’s been said that a nipple orgasm may feel even more intense during mensuration. Hormonal changes during menstruation can increase breast sensitivity and tenderness, which may heighten arousal.

Here are a few tips to help achieve a nipple orgasm:

1. Easy does it: Gently touch, squeeze and caress her breasts. Then use your thumbs to gently massage her nipples in circular motions. Don’t apply too much pressure and continue squeezing her nipples gently. Then, you can slowly start licking and sucking her nipples. While sucking her nipples, apply a little pleasure and alternate it with running your tongue over and around them.

Share the love: Once you start licking and sucking her nipples, you can build up the intensity and use your hands to gently squeeze her breasts simultaneously. Don’t concentrate only on one breast! Show equal love and attention to both. Don’t pinch: Pinching/twisting and biting her nipples is a sexual faux pas! It is a complete turn off for women and can even be painful. There are exceptions though. Don’t break the flow: As you build intensity on sucking her nipples, do not break the flow. Her moans will tell the rest of the story. Explore: The woman can explore other erogenous parts of her body while the man is sucking the nipples. This adds to the excitement and pleasure. Sex toys: You can bring in sex toys for added pleasure.

Interestingly, men can also have nipple orgasms. It’s worth trying out.

It is also important to note that not all women have sensitive nipples, so this may not work for them.

Have fun exploring.

