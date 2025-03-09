How to make your non-Muslim friends who fasts during Ramadan gain rewards -Scholar 

An Islamic scholar, Alhaji Lookman Adegboyega, has reminded Muslims who have non-Muslims who join them during the month of Ramadan to fast what they can do to make them gain the full rewards of their fasting.

The scholar spoke at the 4th Ramadan lecture held by the Chief Rotimi Williams Estate Muslim Community in Lagos on Saturday.

He said it has been observed over the decades that there is a rising number of non-Muslims who, on account of their realization that fasting has some benefits, join their Muslim family friends to observe the one month of fasting.

According to Adegboyega, who spoke on Understanding Fasting in Islam: Rulings and Guidelines for Fasting in the month of Ramadan, said while there is nothing wrong in friends and acquaintances joining Muslims in fasting, he declared that they have no rewards that accrue to

Muslims who are compulsorily enjoined to abstain from foods, drinks sexual activity and other things as part of the requirements for the month.

He said while non-Muslims who are interested in fasting should not be discouraged, he advised Muslims to go steps further to gradually convince their friends that it is more important and beneficial to become a Muslim.

“Fasting is prescribed only for Muslims and it is mandatory. However while we cannot discourage those who are not Muslims from joining us, it is important to peacefully and strategically let them see the whole beauty of Islam so that they can become Muslims and therefore get the full rewards for their fasting,” the scholar said.

The Chief Rotimi Williams Estate Muslim Community holds lectures every Saturday and Sunday of the month of Ramadan with different scholars presenting teachings and opinions on salient topics.

According to the Chairman of the Ramadan Organising Committee Dr. Olayinka Salami, this is part of the Mosque’s contributions to the society.

Salami said, “This is our own way of contributing to our immediate community. The mosque, Al-Wadud Islamic Centre, first and foremost recognise the need for spiritual diet and then physical diet. We strive to provide food for those who want to break their fast at the end of every lecture.

“But most importantly, we believe that the spiritual diet will go a long way to better our society.”

