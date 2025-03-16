How to maintain your individual dreams in marriage, by Jacob Iroko

During COVID, I decided to start a hobby. Beyond exercising my mind, I wanted to go further so I started exercising consistently and even asked my wife to join me. But knowing her, she wasn’t interested in adding more stress to her routine… A few weeks in, she noticed I had become less consistent and asked what was happening. She encouraged me to keep going and even teased me a bit, saying that the exercises were starting to show on my body. Wink wink. The way my head was swelling, ehhhh, it even gave me the push I needed to keep going. This experience taught me a lesson and it is that maintaining our individual hobbies, even when our partner isn’t involved, is crucial for personal satisfaction and growth.
Maintaining individuality and growth in a relationship is crucial for a healthy and fulfilling partnership. It is a beautiful concept: “Joint vision, individual dreams.”
This represents a harmonious balance between shared goals and personal aspirations in your relationship. It gives room for:
1. Joint vision: Where you and your partner share common goals, values, and a collective vision for your relationship, family, or life together.
2. Individual dreams: You both have your unique aspirations, passions, and dreams that make you who you are as individuals.
This balance allows for:
• Unity and teamwork in pursuing shared goals
• Support and encouragement for each other’s personal aspirations
• Personal growth and development
• A sense of autonomy and individuality within the relationship
• A stronger and more fulfilling connection
Here are some tips to help you achieve the above:
• Keep your interests: Pursue your hobbies, passions, and goals.
• Personal time: Make time for yourself, alone or with friends and family.
• Own your identity: Maintain your values, beliefs, and personality.
• Communicate boundaries: Share your needs and limits with your partner.
• Support each other’s growth: Encourage personal development and progress.
• Respect differences: Embrace the unique qualities and perspectives you both bring.
• Personal space: Respect each other’s need for alone time and privacy.
• Maintain friendships: Nurture relationships outside of your partnership.
• Embrace independence: Value the benefits of independence within your relationship.
A joint vision provides a foundation, while individual dreams add color and depth to your relationship. Nurture both, and your bond will flourish!
Maintaining individuality in a relationship requires effort and communication from both partners. By doing so, you’ll create a more fulfilling and balanced connection.
