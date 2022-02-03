How to identify, dump those bad habits, by Lilian Mabeek

Habits can be described as a settled or regular tendency or practice, especially one that is hard to give up. Habit, in psychology: Any regularly repeated behaviour that requires little or no thought and is learned rather than innate. A habit, which can be part of any activity, ranging from eating and sleeping to thinking and reacting, is developed through reinforcement and repetition. There is no one without a habit.

A habit could be good, bad or repulsive. Habits are the things a person do repeatedly until such time that it becomes automatic.

While behaviour is the reaction of the system on the impulses around it, habit is the thing a person does repeatedly and subconsciously until it becomes a routine. This is the main difference between the two.

Below are few bad habits that you can plan to overcome:

Smoking

Swearing

Nose picking

Biting fingernails

Excessive alcohol intake

Sagging

Addiction to pornography

Farting

Noisy chewing gum

Road rage

Horning recklessly

Loud ring tones

The list of what can constitutes a bad habit are endless. And the reason to refer to them as bad habit is because they are irritating and it will ignite fury to bystanders.

An example is smoking. It is a negative habit for anyone to find you smoking. As much as possible, no matter the brand of your cigarette, never smoke in the glare of people. It is not a permissible social habit. It is certainly an embarrassment for people to catch you smoking openly. Smoking is very disturbing because of the smell. The next person around you will take offence when your smoke inconveniences their noses and eyes, and the aftermath is that it leaves a very unappreciative odour on the clothes of people. Hide your bad habit while you work on ending it.

Sagging and wearing low trouser below the waist line, as it is seen today by most youth, is a negative habit. And it is very bad. It is a negative fashion trend to expose your under pant for another person to see. Likewise the young ladies that wear transparent gowns that exposes their vitals to the public glare, in day light, such fashion trend is unacceptable. That most people look away does not make it right.

Sharing of obscene content, pornography has come to stay in our society. Characters like that is deficiency of knowledge. Having pictures of nude men and women on any of your device will land you into problems. It captures your sense of reasoning and gradually it consumes your mind and it makes you want to actualise the content saved on your device. Soon it will alter the foundation of the right thinking person. It may lead to dishonesty in relationship because whatever your mind feeds on will have a better part of you.

Consumption of salt is another bad habit a lot of people are struggling with. No matter how good a meal is, there are the salt craving persons, they always add more salt into their meal and the food becomes salty and that is how they like it. The danger is that it has a side effect because sodium is inimical to the health.

Chewing gum aloud, loud right tones, smoking and farting: All these habits are anti-public. As a woman or man, comport yourself in public. Chewing gum is for your own relieve of stress. Chew with caution and desist from using your gum to disturb other persons by making sounds with it.

Farting produces bad odour. There are some people that use their waste to disturb other people. These habit is very bad. You can either properly excuse yourself to a lonely place, ease yourself from fart then join the conversation, or eat things that will not make you fart. That is the fastest way to save yourself from public embarrassment.

Loud ring tone has become a normal thing. Dear reader, it is abnormal. When in public, where there are respectable members of the society, put your ringer on moderate volume that it does not rattle the next person beside you. Whatever you use for your enjoyment and satisfaction, do not allow incursion into the private space of another person to the extent that it causes discomfort to next person.

Horn and lightning is another nuisance most drivers constitute. A horn should only be used when warning someone of any danger due to another vehicle or any other kind of danger, and not to indicate your annoyance.You will not be behind the slow driver forever. Life is far too short to get upset over a slow driver. It is rude to honk at other drivers because you do not like their driving. Honking is only not rude if you are not trying to alert the driver to a dangerous problem with his car. Contrary to popular belief, a vehicle’s horn is not an instrument for letting other people know they are bad drivers! It is never a good idea to use your horn to tell drivers to get out of your way or that you do not like a driving move they just made. Switch lane and avoid disturbing others by continuously horning.

I see cars of millions on the road, and when I carefully observe the drivers I can tell they did not attend driving school, with having such expensive car on the road and then put up a negative attitude against other road users. Simply tap on your horn, not continuing like I see most educated, literate Nigerians do.

Lightening is another pathetic issue. Dim your head light when driving in opposite direction at night so that the other road user will not get blinded with your own headlights. If you are driving with your high-beam lights on, you must dim them at least 500 feet from any oncoming vehicle so you do not blind the oncoming driver. You must use low-beam lights if you are within 200 feet to 300 feet of the vehicle you are following. When driving through people unless you suspect them to be unscrupulous elements, always dim your headlight or use your fog light in order not to disrupt innocent passer-by, people jogging, strolling, etc. Be careful not to misuse your horn. The horn is not a musical instrument.

Spitting out from a moving vehicle. It is a habit prevalent amongst drivers today. Spitting is downright nauseating and offensive whenever done in public. Spitting out of one’s car window may be an unenforced violation of civil law. However, spitting into the wind is a violation of natural law because the wind will spread the particles and the smell. Spit is a waste and must be done behind closed doors because it is highly repulsive.

Finally dear reader, be courtly civil in public. Anything you will do that will cause discomfort to the next person, kindly avoid it. As you read through today, find yourself in any of the enumerated example and work towards becoming a better person. Changing or stopping a habit is not a small task. Talk about it with your friends on how you desire to stop that habit. With encouragement from friends and loved ones, you will give the habit day trial with help from God.