How to deal with nosy and noisy neighbours, by Lilian Mabeek

What type of a neighbour are you? Helpful, quarrelsome, nosey, noisy, kind, gossip, dirty? As a human being, I do not expect you to be perfect, but I have seen a number of people who aim towards perfection by living each day to improve positively on themselves.

Your neighbour is a person living next door or very near to you, and it may become very inevitable not to have friendly or mature disturbances. I am particular about this discourse today because it has sent people to their early graves, and it has made other people regret the day they were born due to the bitter experiences they had in the cause of having a neighbour. It is until you coexist with other persons and live in peace before you can adjudge if you have a kind, caring or wicked neighbour.

As a neighbour, you are meant to respect the space and privacy of other neighbours. You must take cognisance of noise, smoke, music, light, littering, unsolicited gathering or visitors, parking, horning, praying, etc. So many a time, neighbours keep malice because either one or both are not able to manage their privacy and public domain.

If you are a neighbour living in an apartment, you must maintain a balance for everyone. A house is a place for peace and not a war zone. There are occupants who wake up very early in the morning and all they do is make effort to revive a dead car by leaving the engine running with fumes and emissions and this insensitive behaviour disturbs the peace of other neighbours who are asleep and do not have an early morning schedule.

I have heard tenants justify such insensitive behaviour by saying all the tenants pay equal rent and as such have equal right. But is there anything called equal right to disturb? You cannot continue to run your engine in the early hours of the morning and deliberately disturbing others with your bad vehicle. Visit the mechanic and fix your car.

There are other set of tenants whose children are very troublesome and out of control. They shout all around, they play with metals and iron, and when these things jam, they make so much noise, thereby causing commotion in the house, and other tenants can hear. For these kind of neighbours, they are very loud: climbing the stairs, shutting the doors never cease, and they do not have regulated sleeping time. They run generator till late. This type of recklessness is a pathetic state because some people will not have sound sleep until everywhere is perfectly silent.

Another set of neighbours are the midnight prayer warriors. It is very important to pray, but when you know that your prayer, praise or singing will annoy your neighbour, you can pray with your family in low tones without keeping anyone awake forcefully. Refrain from clapping at midnight. There are so many people on medication. That is when they need to rest, but when you adopt a style that make them have phobia for the night, that will count against you as a bad neighbour.

Night crawling is very dangerous. I have seen persons who return in the wee hours of the day and they wake other occupants who are probably asleep with their horns to notify their security men to open the gate. If it is habitual, you are a bad neighbour. Call your security guard before you get home to notify them that you will be home shortly and not horn to deprive others of their sleep.

In apartments housing caterers or companies or entrepreneurs: These set of people get carried away when cooking all night. They disturb their fellow flatmates with clinks of spoons, pots and other utensils, which ought not to be. As my reader, I want to implore you to adjust from some of your selfish actions and put yourself in the position of your neighbour and be reasonable enough to accommodate and respect the privacy of others.

The last set and category of neighbours are the very compassionate flatmates. They do not blend their fruits or vegetables at odd hours, they do not shout or raise unruly children. They write other neighbours for consent before they host a party. They do not use incense, fragrances or burning diffusers that are offensive. They are delectable, easy going people who are mature and respect other people’s space.

The type of characters exhibited are not exhaustive and it varies from person to person, tribe, upbringing and environment. Whatever type of neighbour you are, remain inclined to your best disposition. Play out to be a considerate neighbour and do not be a pain to others or an embarrassment to yourself.

Finally, live at peace with everyone without expecting anything from anyone. Be the best neighbour, practice good hygiene, restrict night crawling, do not steal your neighbours meter or tap from their pay TV or hack into their WiFi, accumulating bills for the unsuspecting tenant.