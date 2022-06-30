How to avoid premature ejaculation, by Tiwa Says

Premature ejaculation is frustrating not only for the man but also for his partner. While this is an embarrassing occurrence, it is very common. Almost every man has had a problem with premature ejaculation at some point in life. So be rest assured that you are not alone in this. Still, that doesn’t change the reality.

With this in mind, there are some techniques or a combination of such that can make you have longer sex sessions.

Here are some of the techniques you can try:

Pelvic muscle exercise: I’m sure you must have heard of level exercise…what you didn’t know is that it also works for men. It is the training of your pubococcygeal (PC) muscles of the pelvic floor, through a series of contraction and release exercises. You can give this a try when next you visit the bathroom by cutting off the flow of urine. After you cut it off, let it flow. Then cut it off again. Then let it flow again. To train these muscles further, stand in front of a mirror and try to lift your testicles without the help of your hands. Once you have a feel for how to expand and contract your PC muscles, tighten and hold for a count of 10, then release. Practice in sets of 10. This exercise will result in heightened ejaculatory control and help you last longer in bed. Limit the thrusting: Fast and hard thrusting are not the only way to enjoy intercourse. You should try massaging the tip of your penis into her clitoral hood…focus on the nerve endings in her vaginal entrance instead of only seeing how deep you can go…You can press your penis against her G-spot. All these are ways to enjoy the experience and delay the inevitable end. Delay intercourse: Oftentimes, people think of sex just as the penetration of the penis into the vagina…well, it’s a lot more than that. There are plenty of other sexual activities that’ll bring you both pleasure and prolong the overall length of your sessions… this includes erotic massages, experimenting with kinks, or focusing entirely on stimulating your partner…oral sex. Choose positions that will help you last longer: Sexual positions that give too much stimulation…like the doggy style, should be avoided. Instead, try positions that don’t require too much movement and hard thrusting. The Lotus position, which is all about grinding against each other as opposed to hardcore thrusting, is a good choice. The squeeze: This technique is not so easy in practice, but it is effective. When you feel your orgasm coming on, stop and squeeze right below the head of your penis. Apply firm pressure with your thumb and forefinger and focus the pressure on the urethra, or the tube running along the underside of the penis. This technique can help you last longer in bed by pushing blood out of the penis and momentarily decreasing sexual tension. Masturbating alone before a sexual encounter is a simple technique to help fight premature ejaculation. Sometimes ejaculating too quickly is because you’re all riled up and haven’t ejaculated recently, which means your prostate is fully engorged, so the slightest touch, lick or thrust can set you off. Edging: This is similar to the previous technique, but it involves a conscious delaying of your orgasm while masturbating. It is one of the most effective ways to train yourself to last longer during sex. This is also known as edging. It is a common technique for avoiding premature ejaculation. You bring yourself right to the edge of orgasm before stopping all sexual or masturbatory activity until you have your excitement under control. Condoms: Some condoms can help you prevent premature ejaculation. These days, the major condom manufacturers make extra-thick rubbers that act like a slip-on desensitiser for your member during sex and these can help you avoid premature ejaculation. You can try “Trojan’s Pleasures Extended”, which comes with a numbing agent to help prolong pleasure for you the both of you.

So, over to you guys. Let’s make this weekend an exciting one while trying out these techniques. I’d love your feedback

Let’s meet tonight in the chatroom. If you want to be a part of it, send me a message on Telegram: @tiwa_says.

#tiwa_says; 09032331388; [email protected].

—