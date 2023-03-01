How Tinubu won polls: States won by each candidate, results by states, final computation

The full results of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria are now available.

This followed the conclusion of the process by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Chairman of the INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the election at about 4:10am.

This followed Tinubu having satisfied the requirements for the polls.

He did not just win by sheer votes, but also got at least 25 per cent of the votes in two-third of the country’s 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the official record from the INEC, Tinubu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; and Labour Party, Peter Obi, won in 12 States each, with that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, taking just one state.

According to the results, Tinubu won in Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Ondo, Jigawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Zamfara, Rivers and Borno States.

For former Vice President Abubakar, INEC declared him as having won in Osun, Yobe, Katsina, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Sokoto, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Kebbi and Gombe States.

Obi took Enugu, Lagos, Nasarawa, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Ebonyi, Anambra, FCT, Abia, Edo and Plateau States.

For Kwankwaso, it was Kano State.

Belo are the computation of the results by States won by the candidates:

Bola Tinubu

Ekiti

APC: 201,494

LP: 11,397

PDP: 89,554

Ogun

APC: 341,558

LP: 85,829

PDP: 123,831

Oyo

APC: 449,884

LP: 99,110

PDP: 182,977

Kwara

APC: 263,572

LP: 31,141

PDP: 136,909

Ondo

APC: 369,924

LP: 44,405

PDP: 115,463

Jigawa

APC: 421,390

LP: 1,889

PDP: 386,587

Benue

APC: 310,468

LP: 308,372

PDP: 130,081

Niger

APC: 375,183

LP: 80,452

PDP: 284,898

Kogi

APC: 240,751

LP: 56,217

PDP: 145,104

Zamfara

APC: 298,396

LP: 1,660

PDP: 193,978

Rivers

APC: 231,591

LP: 175,071

PDP: 88,468

Borno

APC: 252,282

LP: 7,205

PDP: 190,921

Atiku Abubakar

Osun

APC: 343,945

LP: 23,283

PDP: 354,366

Yobe

APC: 151,459

LP: 2,406

PDP: 196,567

Katsina

APC: 482,283

LP: 6,376

PDP: 489,045

Adamawa

APC: 182,881

LP: 105,648

PDP: 417,611

Taraba

APC: 135,165

LP: 146,315

PDP: 189,017

Kaduna

APC: 399,293

LP: 294,494

PDP: 554,360

Bayelsa

APC: 42,572

LP: 49,975

PDP: 68,818

Sokoto

APC: 285,444

LP: 6,568

PDP: 288,679

Akwa Ibom

APC: 160,620

LP: 132,683

PDP: 214,012

Bauchi

APC: 316,694

LP: 27,373

PDP: 426,607

Kebbi

APC: 248,088

LP: 10,682

PDP: 285,175

Gombe

APC: 146,977

LP: 26,160

PDP: 319,123

Peter Obi

Enugu:

APC: 4,772

LP: 428,640

PDP: 15,749

Lagos

APC: 572,606

LP: 584,454

PDP: 75,750

Nasarawa

APC: 172,922

LP: 191,361

PDP: 147,093

Delta

APC: 90,183

LP: 314,866

PDP: 161,600

Imo

APC: 66,406

LP: 360,495

PDP: 30,234

Cross River

APC: 130,520

LP: 179,917

PDP: 95,425

Ebonyi

APC: 42,402

LP: 259,739

PDP: 13,503

Anambra

APC: 5,111

LP: 584,621

PDP: 9,036

FCT

APC: 90,902

LP: 281,717

PDP 74,194

Abia

APC: 8,914

LP: 327,095

PDP: 22,676

Edo

APC: 144,471

LP: 331,163

PDP: 89,585

Plateau

APC: 307,195

LP: 466,272

PDP: 243,808

Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kano

APC: 517,341

LP: 28,513

PDP: 131,176

NNPP: 997,279.

At the end of the tally of results, Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 to defeat Abubakar who polled 6,984,520 votes, Obi with 6,101,533 votes and Kwankwaso with 1,496,687 votes.

As announced by INEC, the official results, including those of parties and their candidates who did not win any state were:

Accord, Prof. Christopher Imumulen: 61,014

Action Alliance, Almustapha Hamza: 14,542

African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore: 14,608

African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu: 81,919

Action Democratic Party, Sani Yabagi: 43,924

All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu: 8,794,726.

All Progressives Grand Alliance, Prof. Peter Umeadi: 61,966

Allied Peoples Movement, Princess ChiChi Ojei: 25,961

Action Peoples Party, Nnadi Charles Osita: 12,839

Boot Party, Adenuga Oluwafemi: 16,156

Labour Party, Peter Obi: 6,101,533

New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso: 1,496,687

National Rescue Movement, Osakwe Felix Johnson: 24,869

Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar: 6,984,520

Peoples Redemption Party, Kola Abiola: 72,144

Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo: 80,2067

Young Progressive Party, Abdulmalik Ado-Ibrahim: 60,600

Zenith Labour Party, Nwanyanwu Daberechukwu, 77,665.

For the election, Yakubu revealed that the total number of registered voters in the country was 93,469,008, accredited voters for the poll were 25,286,616, valid votes 24,025,940 and rejected votes as 939,278.

