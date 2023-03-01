How Tinubu won polls: States won by each candidate, results by states, final computation

The full results of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria are now available.
This followed the conclusion of the process by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of Wednesday.
The Chairman of the INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the election at about 4:10am.
This followed Tinubu having satisfied the requirements for the polls.
He did not just win by sheer votes, but also got at least 25 per cent of the votes in two-third of the country’s 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.
According to the official record from the INEC, Tinubu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; and Labour Party, Peter Obi, won in 12 States each, with that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, taking just one state.
According to the results, Tinubu won in Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Ondo, Jigawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Zamfara, Rivers and Borno States.
For former Vice President Abubakar, INEC declared him as having won in Osun, Yobe, Katsina, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Sokoto, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Kebbi and Gombe States.
Obi took Enugu, Lagos, Nasarawa, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Ebonyi, Anambra, FCT, Abia, Edo and Plateau States.
For Kwankwaso, it was Kano State.
Belo are the computation of the results by States won by the candidates:
Bola Tinubu
Ekiti
APC: 201,494
LP: 11,397
PDP: 89,554
Ogun
APC: 341,558
LP: 85,829
PDP: 123,831
Oyo
APC: 449,884
LP: 99,110
PDP: 182,977
Kwara
APC: 263,572
LP: 31,141
PDP: 136,909
Ondo
APC: 369,924
LP: 44,405
PDP: 115,463
Jigawa
APC: 421,390
LP: 1,889
PDP: 386,587
Benue
APC: 310,468
LP: 308,372
PDP: 130,081
Niger
APC: 375,183
LP: 80,452
PDP: 284,898
Kogi
APC: 240,751
LP: 56,217
PDP: 145,104
Zamfara
APC: 298,396
LP: 1,660
PDP: 193,978
Rivers
APC: 231,591
LP: 175,071
PDP: 88,468
Borno
APC: 252,282
LP: 7,205
PDP: 190,921
Atiku Abubakar
Osun
APC: 343,945
LP: 23,283
PDP: 354,366
Yobe
APC: 151,459
LP: 2,406
PDP: 196,567
Katsina
APC: 482,283
LP: 6,376
PDP: 489,045
Adamawa
APC: 182,881
LP: 105,648
PDP: 417,611
Taraba
APC: 135,165
LP: 146,315
PDP: 189,017
Kaduna
APC: 399,293
LP: 294,494
PDP: 554,360
Bayelsa
APC: 42,572
LP: 49,975
PDP: 68,818
Sokoto
APC: 285,444
LP: 6,568
PDP: 288,679
Akwa Ibom
APC: 160,620
LP: 132,683
PDP: 214,012
Bauchi
APC: 316,694
LP: 27,373
PDP: 426,607
Kebbi
APC: 248,088
LP: 10,682
PDP: 285,175
Gombe
APC: 146,977
LP: 26,160
PDP: 319,123
Peter Obi
Enugu:
APC: 4,772
LP: 428,640
PDP: 15,749
Lagos
APC: 572,606
LP: 584,454
PDP: 75,750
Nasarawa
APC: 172,922
LP: 191,361
PDP: 147,093
Delta
APC: 90,183
LP: 314,866
PDP: 161,600
Imo
APC: 66,406
LP: 360,495
PDP: 30,234
Cross River
APC: 130,520
LP: 179,917
PDP: 95,425
Ebonyi
APC: 42,402
LP: 259,739
PDP: 13,503
Anambra
APC: 5,111
LP: 584,621
PDP: 9,036
FCT
APC: 90,902
LP: 281,717
PDP 74,194
Abia
APC: 8,914
LP: 327,095
PDP: 22,676
Edo
APC: 144,471
LP: 331,163
PDP: 89,585
Plateau
APC: 307,195
LP: 466,272
PDP: 243,808
Rabiu Kwankwaso
Kano
APC: 517,341
LP: 28,513
PDP: 131,176
NNPP: 997,279.
At the end of the tally of results, Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 to defeat Abubakar who polled 6,984,520 votes, Obi with 6,101,533 votes and Kwankwaso with 1,496,687 votes.
As announced by INEC, the official results, including those of parties and their candidates who did not win any state were:
Accord, Prof. Christopher Imumulen: 61,014
Action Alliance, Almustapha Hamza: 14,542
African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore: 14,608
African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu: 81,919
Action Democratic Party, Sani Yabagi: 43,924
All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu: 8,794,726.
All Progressives Grand Alliance, Prof. Peter Umeadi: 61,966
Allied Peoples Movement, Princess ChiChi Ojei: 25,961
Action Peoples Party, Nnadi Charles Osita: 12,839
Boot Party, Adenuga Oluwafemi: 16,156
Labour Party, Peter Obi: 6,101,533
New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso: 1,496,687
National Rescue Movement, Osakwe Felix Johnson: 24,869
Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar: 6,984,520
Peoples Redemption Party, Kola Abiola: 72,144
Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo: 80,2067
Young Progressive Party, Abdulmalik Ado-Ibrahim: 60,600
Zenith Labour Party, Nwanyanwu Daberechukwu, 77,665.
For the election, Yakubu revealed that the total number of registered voters in the country was 93,469,008, accredited voters for the poll were 25,286,616, valid votes 24,025,940 and rejected votes as 939,278.
The tally for the presidential poll for the top runners
|STATE
|APC
|PDP
|LP
|NNPP
|EKITI
|201,494
|89,554
|11,397
|264
|KWARA
|263,572
|136,909
|31,166
|3,142
|OSUN
|343,945
|354,366
|23,283
|713
|ONDO
|369,924
|115,463
|44,405
|930
|OGUN
|341,554
|123,831
|85.829
|2,200
|OYO
|449,884
|182,977
|99,110
|4,095
|YOBE
|151,459
|198,567
|2,406
|18,270
|ENUGU
|4,772
|15,749
|428,640
|1,808
|LAGOS
|572,606
|75,750
|582,454
|8, 442
|GOMBE
|146,977
|319,123
|26, 160
|10,520
|ADAMAWA
|182,881
|417,611
|105,648
|8,006
|KATSINA
|482,283
|489,045
|6,376
|69,386
|JIGAWA
|421,390
|386,587
|1,889
|98,234
|NASARAWA
|172,922
|147,093
|191,361
|12,715
|NIGER
|375, 183
|284, 898
|80,452
|21,836
|BENUE
|310,468
|130,081
|30,8372
|4,740
|FCT
|90,902
|74,194
|281,717
|4,517
|AKWA IBOM
|160,620
|214,012
|132,683
|7,796
|EDO
|144,471
|89,585
|331,163
|2,743
|ABIA
|8,914
|22,676
|327,095
|1,239
|KOGI
|240,751
|145,104
|56,217
|4238
|BAUCHI
|316,694
|426,607
|27,373
|72,103
|PLATEAU
|307,195
|243,808
|466,272
|8,869
|BAYELSA
|42, 572
|68,818
|49,975
|540
|KADUNA
|399,293
|554,360
|294,494
|92969
|KEBBI
|248,088
|285,175
|10,682
|5,038
|KANO
|517,341
|131,716
|28,513
|997,279
|ZAMFARA
|298,396
|193,978
|1,660
|4,044
|SOKOTO
|285,444
|288,679
|6,568
|1,300
|CROSS RIVER
|130,520
|95,425
|179,917
|1,644
|DELTA
|90,183
|161,600
|341,866
|3,122
|EBONYI
|42,402
|13,503
|259,738
|2,661
|ANAMBRA
|5,111
|9,036
|584,621
|1,967
|TARABA
|135,165
|189,017
|146,315
|12,818
|BORNO
|252,282
|190,921
|7205
|4626
|RIVERS
|231,591
|88,468
|175,071
|1,322
|IMO
|66406
|30,234
|360,495
|1,552
|AGGREGATE
|8,805,428
|6,984,520
|6,093,962
|1,496,671