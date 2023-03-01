Trending
How Tinubu won polls: States won by each candidate, results by states, final computation

Updated:

The full results of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria are now available.

This followed the conclusion of the process by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Chairman of the INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the election at about 4:10am.

This followed Tinubu having satisfied the requirements for the polls.

He did not just win by sheer votes, but also got at least 25 per cent of the votes in two-third of the country’s 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the official record from the INEC, Tinubu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; and Labour Party, Peter Obi, won in 12 States each, with that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, taking just one state.

According to the results, Tinubu won in Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Ondo, Jigawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Zamfara, Rivers and Borno States.

For former Vice President Abubakar, INEC declared him as having won in Osun, Yobe, Katsina, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Sokoto, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Kebbi and Gombe States.

Obi took Enugu, Lagos, Nasarawa, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Ebonyi, Anambra, FCT, Abia, Edo and Plateau States.

For Kwankwaso, it was Kano State.

Belo are the computation of the results by States won by the candidates:
Bola Tinubu
Ekiti
APC: 201,494
LP: 11,397
PDP: 89,554

Ogun
APC: 341,558
LP: 85,829
PDP: 123,831

Oyo
APC: 449,884
LP: 99,110
PDP: 182,977

Kwara
APC: 263,572
LP: 31,141
PDP: 136,909

Ondo
APC: 369,924
LP: 44,405
PDP: 115,463

Jigawa
APC: 421,390
LP: 1,889
PDP: 386,587

Benue
APC: 310,468
LP: 308,372
PDP: 130,081

Niger
APC: 375,183
LP: 80,452
PDP: 284,898

Kogi
APC: 240,751
LP: 56,217
PDP: 145,104

Zamfara
APC: 298,396
LP: 1,660
PDP: 193,978

Rivers
APC: 231,591
LP: 175,071
PDP: 88,468

Borno
APC: 252,282
LP: 7,205
PDP: 190,921

Atiku Abubakar
Osun
APC: 343,945
LP: 23,283
PDP: 354,366

Yobe
APC: 151,459
LP: 2,406
PDP: 196,567

Katsina
APC: 482,283
LP: 6,376
PDP: 489,045

Adamawa
APC: 182,881
LP: 105,648
PDP: 417,611

Taraba
APC: 135,165
LP: 146,315
PDP: 189,017

Kaduna
APC: 399,293
LP: 294,494
PDP: 554,360

Bayelsa
APC: 42,572
LP: 49,975
PDP: 68,818

Sokoto
APC: 285,444
LP: 6,568
PDP: 288,679

Akwa Ibom
APC: 160,620
LP: 132,683
PDP: 214,012

Bauchi
APC: 316,694
LP: 27,373
PDP: 426,607

Kebbi
APC: 248,088
LP: 10,682
PDP: 285,175

Gombe
APC: 146,977
LP: 26,160
PDP: 319,123

Peter Obi
Enugu:
APC: 4,772
LP: 428,640
PDP: 15,749

Lagos
APC: 572,606
LP: 584,454
PDP: 75,750

Nasarawa
APC: 172,922
LP: 191,361
PDP: 147,093

Delta
APC: 90,183
LP: 314,866
PDP: 161,600

Imo
APC: 66,406
LP: 360,495
PDP: 30,234

Cross River
APC: 130,520
LP: 179,917
PDP: 95,425

Ebonyi
APC: 42,402
LP: 259,739
PDP: 13,503

Anambra
APC: 5,111
LP: 584,621
PDP: 9,036

FCT
APC: 90,902
LP: 281,717
PDP 74,194

Abia
APC: 8,914
LP: 327,095
PDP: 22,676

Edo
APC: 144,471
LP: 331,163
PDP: 89,585

Plateau
APC: 307,195
LP: 466,272
PDP: 243,808

Rabiu Kwankwaso
Kano
APC: 517,341
LP: 28,513
PDP: 131,176
NNPP: 997,279.

At the end of the tally of results, Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 to defeat Abubakar who polled 6,984,520 votes, Obi with 6,101,533 votes and Kwankwaso with 1,496,687 votes.

As announced by INEC, the official results, including those of parties and their candidates who did not win any state were:
Accord, Prof. Christopher Imumulen: 61,014

Action Alliance, Almustapha Hamza: 14,542

African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore: 14,608

African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu: 81,919

Action Democratic Party, Sani Yabagi: 43,924

All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu: 8,794,726.

All Progressives Grand Alliance, Prof. Peter Umeadi: 61,966

Allied Peoples Movement, Princess ChiChi Ojei: 25,961

Action Peoples Party, Nnadi Charles Osita: 12,839

Boot Party, Adenuga Oluwafemi: 16,156

Labour Party, Peter Obi: 6,101,533

New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso: 1,496,687

National Rescue Movement, Osakwe Felix Johnson: 24,869

Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar: 6,984,520

Peoples Redemption Party, Kola Abiola: 72,144

Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo: 80,2067

Young Progressive Party, Abdulmalik Ado-Ibrahim: 60,600

Zenith Labour Party, Nwanyanwu Daberechukwu, 77,665.

For the election, Yakubu revealed that the total number of registered voters in the country was 93,469,008, accredited voters for the poll were 25,286,616, valid votes 24,025,940 and rejected votes as 939,278.

