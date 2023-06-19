How Tinubu shocked ‘Edo no be Lagos’ campaigners — Oshiomhole

A former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has revealed how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shocked those who thought his party, the All Progressives Congress, will not win the 2023 presidential election in Edo State.

The representative of Edo North Senatorial District revealed this on Sunday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Oshiomhole, who spoke at a reception party held in honour of lawmakers, said the calculation of those against Tinubu was that he could not replicate his political hold on Lagos State in Edo State.

Recalling how Tinubu campaigned to become president, Oshiomhole said: “Some people were screaming ‘Edo no be Lagos’ when the then candidate of the APC, now President Bola Tinubu, visited Benin City (to campaign).

“But he said something back then.

“I remember him saying those who said ‘Edo no be Lagos’ will live and see Edo becoming not just like Lagos, but even better than Lagos.

“That same man is now the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a legislative branch called National Assembly.

“He has also extended the tenure of our judges so they can have courage to dispense justice without being afraid that they will soon retire and wondering what they will do thereafter.”

Oshiomhole, who commanded Tinubu for hitting the ground running, said the first few actions of the President has shown that he understands the challenges facing Nigeria.

He said on the removal of fuel subsidy and bills signed into law by Tinubu: “The President has hit the ground running.

“He has started what he promised to do.

“People may not like the immediate effect, but in the long run, what he saves will be ploughed back in the system.

“There is another one he said which many people have noticed.

“He said as president, he will no longer accept the situation where you have the so-called national grid that cannot carry power from Ovia to Azura power plant.

“As governor of Edo State, Azura power plant was set up producing about 750 megawatts.

“But that power is sometimes taken to Niger Republic and you don’t have power in Benin.

“The President has now signed a law that says you can generate your power and consume it where you generate it.

“You don’t have to transfer it to avoid collapse of the system that may leave the producers and consumers in the dark.

“That is now a law.

“He signed it last week.”

